In honor of this year's Thanksgiving, preschoolers under the direction of Bethany Carlson at Centre Schools produced these watercolor drawings to decorate this week's front page.
Members of the Marion scholars bowl team eagerly await the next question
Sisters Elaine Perkins, Peabody, and Wanda Salmans, Moundridge, stand next to a table displaying their embroidery and tatting. The two also make homemade peppernuts.
Melanie and Darren Franz use their decorating prowess to turn empty storefronts to holiday displays.
