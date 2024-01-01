Marion County RECORD
Vol. 156 , No. 15
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024
Marion, KS 66861
Students split on dropping Wildcats
Contrary to what previously was reported, less than half of students and less than a quarter of community members surveyed favor abandoning Wildcats as the nickname for Marion Middle School. And many of those on both sides of the issue suggest that the real question may be whether Marion High School should abandon its potentially offensive Warriors nickname.
Making Christmas brighter for families
The holidays were made brighter Thursday for more than 60 area families thanks to volunteers, donors, and mysterious elves. Once a year, people come together to make holiday magic for families facing financial or other struggles.
Gift shop lives up to its name
Sisters Pam Livingston and Dawna Blaes didn’t grow up in a family with an abundance of money. That’s why they started Florence Christmas Store, a tradition now three years strong, to help boost families’ holiday joy.
Finding Americana in a fast-food Christmas
While baseball and apple pie generally are held up as the symbols that define America, viewership for the national pastime has been declining for 30 years, and apple pie is far from the country’s favorite dish. Perhaps two better symbols would be fast food and Christmas.
Dropping of Peabody grant clarified
Officials of Peabody Main Street Association wrongly announced on social media last week that the first disbursement of a $1.5 million grant to rejuvenate downtown would have to be paid back. The second disbursement of the grant has been canceled, but money already paid will not have to be returned.
3 athletes injured
Two girls’ basketball players and a wrestler were injured during sports events seven days apart. An 18-year-old wrestler from Center-Burden was injured Friday during a match at at Marion’s Sports and Aquatics center. His injury was reported by a Burns firefighter who said the boy complained of a neck injury.
Boil order more inconvenience than problem
The butterfly effect is a funny thing. After a water line broke Wednesday night in Peabody, city workers and a few workers sent by Hillsboro dispatched to the 7th and Vine St., where they worked until 2:30 a.m. in below-freezing weather to repair the line.
Centre
Merry Christmas! My name is Karter. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I did that was nice is listen to my mom. Here are a few things I have been wishing for: a megalodon, transformers, and a toy 4-wheeler. Love, Karter Dear Santa,
Should Santa keep his beard? Kids offer their advice
As an educationally imaginative change of pace, Centre teacher Megan Stuchlik asked her students not to provide wish lists but to advise Santa on whether he should keep his beard, keep only a mustache, or become clean-shaven: Centre Elementary school 2nd grade Dear Santa, I think you should get a mustache. You need a mustache because you can see where you are going. As you ride the sleigh, your beard will not be in your face! That is why I think you should get a mustache! Sincerely, Autumn Dear Santa,
Goessel
For Christmas I want a drone for Christmas, a star on our Christmas tree. I hope your reindeer are ready for the big day. I hope you are ready too. I have to questions for you are you real? Are elf real? Colton Dear Santa, For Christmas I want two boxing gloves, some horse shoes, a pizza, a drink. Are you real tell me! Could I have Rudolph please! Isaiah Dear Santa,
Hillsboro
I have been a good girl for Christmas, I would like a little angel, painting canvas’s, hungry pets, and littlest pet shops. Emmy Dirks Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want roller skates and a pocketknife also some candy. Could you bring my dog Gunner a toy? Can I have a toy snowman? Jaxon Unruh Dear Santa,
Marion
My name is Beckett. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like: legos dino, minecraft, pillow, pajamas, games system. Beckett Dear Santa, My name is Tessa. I am six years old. This year I have been nice. For this Christmas I would like: makeup, descendants dolls, cocoa bomb, bath bomb, this is for my brother, monster truck. Tessa Dear Santa,
Marion Library
Can I please have xbox college football 25, football cards, soccer cards, candy and a new football. Rhett Haines Dear Santa, Lily’s Christmas list, squish mallows and freeze dried candy and ankle booties size 1 please and Oreo butter slime and I phone to drunk elephant, skin care, love you Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Peabody
My name is Elijah. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for helicopter, cars and military guys. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve. Elijah Dear Santa, My name is Ezra. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: a little egg, a train and a little desk. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve. Ezra Dear Santa,
Other letters received
I have tried to be good this year buyt sissy has made it tought! I am doing my best. This year I’d like to have a Nintendo switch, electric skateboard, snowboard, RC dozer, Tesla and toys for the other kids. I will leave you milk and cookies and Rudolph some carrots. Taymen Dear Santa,
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus
I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, “If you see it in The Sun, it’s so.” Please tell me the truth, is there a Santa Claus? Virginia O’Hanlon Virginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours, man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.
Contest winners announced
Votes cast by readers online and by email were tallied Sunday afternoon, and winners declared in the Record’s Show Your Christmas Spirit contest. Grand prize goes to a photo that serves as the cover of this year’s Dear Santa section.
Alicia Warwick
Services for Alicia Dawn Warwick, 38, who died Dec. 14, will be scheduled after her son, Jason, has recovered. A candlelight vigil honoring her and offering prayers for Jason and the other boy injured in the tragic accident that claimed her life was Saturday at Jason’s home in Peabody.
Jucy Janzen
Kay Scharping
Accidents reported
Civil Division cases
County jail arrests and bookings
Criminal Division cases
Deeds recorded
Emergency dispatches
Offenses reported
Traffic Division cases
Peering inside our Christmas stockings
Keeping in the best of Christmas traditions, this week’s editorial will be a collection of stocking stuffers — and hardly any of them will be lumps of coal. Be sure to check out this week’s Dear Santa section and especially a very imaginative exercise second grade teacher Megan Stuchlik assigned to her students at Centre.
Definitely discombobulated
Misidentification
Distant admirer
Shoppers share where they get gifts
The aisles of St. Luke Auxiliary thrift shop in Marion were teeming Friday with shoppers from inside and outside of town picking up last-minute Christmas gifts. One woman spent $51 on new jackets and jeans, original store tags still on them, for members of her family to find under the tree.
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Wake up and feel the unseasonable warmth
Anyone dreaming of a white Christmas in this neck of the woods is out of luck this year. Anyone planning to drive to grandmother’s house should fare well.
Senior center menus
Hillsboro is lone victor before holiday break
Hillsboro was the only boys team to end the calendar year with a victory, but the season isn’t over, and other county teams plan to work hard over Christmas break to bounce back strong in 2025. Hillsboro
Girls teams head into break with victories
Three county girls teams are heading into Christmas break and the new year with victories. Hillsboro
Home cookin' not enough at county duals
Both Hillsboro and Marion were unable to dominate Friday’s 15th annual Marion County Winter Dual hosted in both Marion and Hillsboro. Sixteen teams participated.
