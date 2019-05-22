HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Falcon Rd. is a cesspool of mud Tuesday as emergency vehicles struggle to get to the scene of a submerged pickup.
Victor Buckner tries without success to convince his dog, Piper, to speak for a treat. Victor's wife, Cindy, had to take the mastiff to the Kansas State University Veterinary Center in April after Piper suffered an infection.
Marion athlete Todd Palic steps into his javelin throw during Friday's class 2A regional at Marion. Palic placed 10th in the event with a throw of 122 feet, 9 inches.
Kyle Naerebout receives a hug from his grandmother after commencement exercises Sunday at Centre High School.
