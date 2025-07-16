BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
For the first time since May 22, Marion Reservoir no longer faces a blue-green algae advisory or warning, and what had been a warning for Marion County Lake was lowered Friday to a less serious watch.
In all, six Kansas bodies of water will be under warnings until July 25, and 12 will be under watches.
-
Two people, including 92-year-old Dorothy F. Conyers of Marion, were killed in separate wrecks Saturday in Marion County.
Conyers died at 6:09 p.m. Saturday when a southbound 2022 Lincoln Nautilus in which she was riding pulled out from Nighthawk Rd. onto US-50 just west of Peabody and into the path of an eastbound semi-trailer truck.
-
Marion County deputies joined Newton police July 9 in a motorcycle chase going up to 105 mph.
The chase started in Harvey County and ended near Strong City after stop sticks were rolled across the highway by Chase County deputies.
-
County officials have been tight lipped about a potentially serious health hazard posed by discovery July 9 near the county lake of a stray cat suspected of being infected by the deadly rabies virus.
Among questions county officials have refused to answer are where at the lake the animal was found, what it looked like, and why it was not preserved and tested as required by state regulations.
-
Thirty people packed Tampa Senior Center and watched Monday night as water operator Autumn Chisholm stormed out halfway through a Rural Water District No. 1 board meeting.
More than a week of dark brown water spewing from customers’ taps led to a larger crowd than normal.
-
After more than a week of dark brown tap water in Ramona and Tampa, water has cleared up.
But Rural Water District No. 1, which serves 355 residents and businesses in northern Marion County, continues to face criticism alleging poor service and delayed improvements to its water system.
-
But his ride will culminate years of practice that have seen the Florence native battle through injuries to the peak of youth rodeo.
With a mop of hair poking out from a beige cowboy hat, Ballinger spoke to the Record in the driveway of his grandparents’ ranch outside Florence last week.
-
A Marion County dispatcher and her nephew were arrested July 8 after a violent incident at her grandparents’ home.
Interim police chief Zach Hudlin said police were called to the 400 block of Roosevelt St. for a disturbance.
-
Although still far from agreeing on a 2026 budget, commissioners decided Monday they will limit spending and adopt a revenue-neutral budget.
County administrator Tina Spencer handed out budget charts she had created from the current and prior years.
-
Hillsboro City Council voted Tuesday to notify the county clerk to increase tax revenue by exceeding the revenue-neutral rate of 37.989 and set its mill rate at 42.
The decision came after city administrator Matt Stiles gave a presentation reviewing Hillsboro’s 2026 budget.
-
Abilene resident Greg Wilson was elected Monday night to replace Scott Hill as District 70 state representative.
Hill resigned June 26 to become a state senator in District 24, which includes Saline and Dickinson counties.
-
A power failure July 9 which affected roughly 400 customers in Burdick, Ramona, Lincolnville, Lost Springs, and Pilsen is being blamed on a bird.
A bird became stuck in a piece of electrical equipment at a Lost Springs substation at 11:19 a.m., Evergy communications director Gina Penzig said.
-
Former Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody’s preliminary hearing on a felony charge related to now-disavowed raids on the
The delay was requested by Cody’s defense lawyer, Sal Intagliata of Wichita, who said he needed more time to review more than 39,000 pages of documents obtained from Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents, who investigated the raids and events leading up to them.
-
County residents can say where they want passing lanes, longer exit lanes, or other suggestions for US-56 from McPherson to US-77 east of Marion at a 4:30 p.m. July 23 public forum at Marion Community Center.
Kansas Department of Transportation is studying adding paved shoulders and identifying locations for passing lanes to the 36-mile corridor.
-
Pioneer Bluffs will celebrate the Day of the Cowboy with an ice cream and cobbler social, a tribute to Josh and Jim Hoy, and a presentation by Chase County cowboy, artist, writer, and musician Bruce Brock starting at 6:30 p.m. July 26 at the ranching heritage center a mile north of Matfield Green on K-177.
Reservations, though not required, are being accepted at (620) 753-3484 and info@pioneerbluffs.org.
-
Public comment will be invited when directors of Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization meet at 4 p.m. Monday in Suite 204 at 500 B. Main St., Newton.
Instructions for video conferencing are available at https://harveymarioncddo.com/meetings.
-
Graduating senior Tate Morgan of Cedar Point was announced last week as winner of a $500 Dub and Inez Johnson Memorial Scholarship from Kansas Grain and Feed Association.
-
With more people hunched over computers and cell phones than ever, it’s no surprise that county massage therapists see many clients with posture issues.
“It’s pretty consistent with the 21st century lifestyle,” Rachel Gfeller, who runs Breathe Deep Works in Peabody, said.
-
Visitors to Marion County Lake and Marion Reservoir are being advised of problems with blue-green algae this week.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued a public health advisory due to blue-green algae.
-
A few months back, a member of Marion’s city council angrily yelled at
He was right. Reporters ask questions. It’s how the public gets answers. And reporters are never more likely to ask questions than when it seems the public isn’t being told everything it needs to know.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Light up the sky
-
CORRECTIONS: Tampa bank
-
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cut the cutting,
A sh***y sign,
Keeping informed
-
At a formal banquet Saturday at South Dakota State University,
Meyer is the first son of a previous recipient to receive the award and the third journalist from Kansas to receive it.
-
Displays and interactive learning activities designed to promote safe, healthy habits at home and everywhere else will be featured at a Safe Kids back-to-school program 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Sports and Aquatics Center in Marion.
A Marion County Park and Lake representative will discuss boating safety and distribute life jackets.
-
Marion County Fair will have no shortage of variety with 63 events listed on this year’s schedule. Festivities, beginning Saturday, are spread out over the next week.
An estimated 3,000 to 5,000 attendees are expected, manager Michelle Hajek said.
-
United Way, which extends from Harvey County to Marion County, has specific priorities for Marion County but volunteers are needed.
It hopes to increase access to nutritious food for families and seniors; support child care and youth initiatives; encourage affordable housing; help with applications for food benefits and child care subsidies; and help with finding mental health and housing resources.
-
MEMORIES: 15,
30,
45,
60,
75,
110,
145 years ago