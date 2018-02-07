HEADLINES

  • Treasurer gets dressing-down from commissioner

    County treasurer Jeannine Bateman was in for an unpleasant surprise after giving commissioners a report on tax collections Wednesday. Making his remarks in open meeting, commissioner Randy Dallke complained that Bateman is gone “half the time.”

  • Park trees toppled, more on the way

    Drivers along Main St. were startled last week to see city crews cutting down trees in Central Park, with some speculating it was a move to free up more seating for Chingawassa Days concerts. The facts are more mundane and in keeping with the city’s mission to keep the park safe for all its users.

  • Back to the drawing board

    An old but new option for a new transfer station sets the stage for the half-cent jail tax to come off the books, but doesn’t mean the county won’t be asking for a new one. After pitching a $6,500 offer to the city of Marion for land to build a transfer station, which was accepted by the city council on a split vote, county commissioners are considering building south of Marion instead.

  • Teens injured in game of car tag

    Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning had a message for teens who play car tag after six youths were injured in a two-car accident Jan. 30. “It’s dangerous,” Kinning said. “Not only should they consider their own welfare and welfare of those who are with them, but the welfare of people who share the street with them.”

  • Country kitchen specializes in baked goods

    It’s almost like manna from heaven in the middle of the wilderness. Tucked behind a farmhouse just north of 240th and Upland Rds. sits a little building that houses an industrial kitchen that produces all kinds of baked goods.

OTHER NEWS

  • County agrees to speed payment to economic group

    Instead of giving a county economic development group this year’s payments in four installments, as promised, county commissioners on Wednesday agreed to give three quarters of the year’s money by the end of this month. Marion County Community Economic Development Corporation treasurer Mike Beneke asked commissioners to provide the entire $165,000 pledged for the year.

  • Former firefighter gives final gift of life

    Glenn Yoder was a Peabody volunteer firefighter for more than 20 years, and although he hadn’t been active recently, his death Jan. 26 at the age of 66 was a final opportunity to continue his legacy. Memorials were directed to Peabody Fire Department.

  • Wind farm discussed again

    How to protect county roads after a wind farm closes about 30 years from now was discussed at Monday’s commission meeting. Commission chairman Dianne Novak said her concern is damage to county roads when the turbines are removed.

  • Florence man arrested in domestic dispute

    A Florence man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly making threats to harm a family member in the 400 block of W. 6th St. in Florence. Marion ambulance and Florence first responders were alerted to stand by during a police standoff with a possibly armed man, but the standby request was canceled less than two minutes later because the suspect was in custody.

  • Archaeologist explains techniques of exploring for artifacts

    The art of excavating historic sites and analyzing artifacts was presented Friday by Kent Sallee of Hutchinson at a Lifelong Learning session at Tabor College. “I came by this archaeology thing naturally,” he said.

  • The cookies are coming!

    Rylee Thomas is looking forward to her favorite scouting activity. Starting Saturday, Rylee and others in her troop will be selling cookies.

DEATHS

  • John Meirowsky

    Services for retired railroad worker John E. Meirowsky, 82, who died Thursday at Newton Medical Center, were Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Newton. Interment was at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Florence. He was born July 2, 1935, to George and Florence (Winkley) Meirowsky in Hillsboro. He and Betty Mathews were married July 5, 1958.

  • Larry Raskopf

    Private family services have taken place for Larry L. Raskopf Sr., who died Feb. 4, at Kansas Christian Home. Born Nov. 29, 1940, to Leo and Katherine Raskopf in Ness City, he graduated from Ness City High School and Wichita Business College. He married Glenda K. Wilkinson on Oct. 9, 1961. He was office and credit manager for Walton Coop for 23 years. He also was a hunter and fisherman, a gardener, and raised cattle.

  • LaVern Wedel

    Services for LaVern James Wedel, 55, of Elbing, who died Thursday, were Monday at Zion Mennonite Church, Elbing. Born Oct. 25, 1962, to Lester and Delila Wedel, he was a patient caregiver for his grandparents and a helper for his parents.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dorothy Scharenberg

DOCKET

FINANCE

  • Tax overhaul changes withholding

    Some county residents have already noticed more take-home pay because their employer has put the new federal withholding rates into effect. Terms of a federal tax overhaul signed in late December technically go into effect Feb. 15, but some employers are already using the new withholding rates on employee paychecks.

  • Agent helps farmers with bottom line

    The advice Clay Simons of Lincolnville gives to his farmer clients about getting through hard times might work for anyone who manages a business. He tells them to stay in communication with lenders.

  • How to save for retirement

    Whether it’s advice from their parents, a response to television ads urging viewers to save for retirement, or their own financial savvy, many of today’s young professionals recognize the importance of saving for retirement from the moment they receive their first paychecks. But men and women over 50 may not have been so practical, and many such professionals may feel a need to save more as their retirements draw ever closer. Saving for retirement might seem like a no-brainer, but the National Institute on Retirement Security notes that, in 2017, almost 40 million households in the United States had no retirement savings at all. In addition, the Employee Benefit Research Institute found that Americans have a retirement savings deficit of $4.3 trillion, meaning they have $4.3 trillion less in retirement savings than they should.

OPINION

  • What's government hiding?

    Want to find out what government is up to? Good luck. A recently enacted state law makes it possible for local government to hide whatever laws it passes by claiming it has published them online. Unfortunately, there’s absolutely no check on this. And more than half of the time when we have checked, what the government has claimed to have published online really wasn’t. The latest example is Marion Ordinance 1428. This week’s paper says you can see the full ordinance on the city’s website — assuming you have internet access and can actually find it among the dizzying array of documents posted there.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    The idea of it all

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Ag ed suggestions

  • CORRECTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS:

    Clarifications

PEOPLE

  • Cards requested for Classen 85th

    The family of Matthew Classen of Marion requests a card shower for his 85th birthday Monday. Classen was born Feb. 12, 1933, in Charleston, Arkansas. Matt and his wife, Mary Kay, moved to Marion in 1963 with their children, Mike and Sherry. They soon became a very active part of the Marion Community. He was chairman and president of Marion National Bank for 38 years, retiring in 2001.

  • Kerbs family request card shower for 85th

    The family of Lucille Kerbs of Tampa requests a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday Feb. 15. Born Feb. 15, 1933, to Paul and Carrie Gooding in Durham, she was married to the late Reuben Kerbs for 56 years. She has lived all her adult life in Tampa.

  • Waterways coming to Marion library

    Marion economic development director Randy Collett spoke to Marion Kiwanis Tuesday at Cazadores Mexican Restaurant. One guest and 21 members were present.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Patrons celebrate Kansas Day, Menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Warriors drop double bill to Sterling

    On any given night, you’d have to like Marion’s chances when the boys put up 69 points in a 32-minute game and Chase Stringer pops in a game-high 30 points. Any given night except Friday, that is, when the Sterling Black Bears burned the nets for 95 points on the Warriors’ home court.

  • Warriors go 3-2 at Onaga

    The Marion Warrior wrestling team picked up a third-place finish out of six other competing schools Friday at the Onaga Invitational. Marion defeated Pleasant Ridge, the hosting Buffaloes, and Doniphan West, but stumbled against Rock Creek and Sabetha.

  • Centre boys topple top-ranked foe

    There could have been nothing sweeter for Centre than avenging a four-overtime heartbreaker by crusing past the state’s No. 1-ranked Class 1A Division 2 Elyria Christian by a 56-44 final. Centre had to settle for second in its home tournament when Elyria came out on top in the marathon January battle, but the February rematch was decisively Centre’s.

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Centre and Marion

UPCOMING

  • Book group to meet

    “Just Mercy” will be the topic of discussion at the One Book, One Community book read at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Kansas Room at Marion City Library. Attendees will discuss their feelings and thoughts about the book and author.

  • County seniors to meet at Durham

    Senior Citizens of Marion County will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Durham Community Building. Durham seniors will serve morning refreshments but will not serve a noon luncheon.

  • Calendar of events

