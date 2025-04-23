HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Little ones are the first group to go at Saturday's annual Easter egg hunt at Marion City Library. Kids of all ages filled their baskets with treats. The Easter Bunny also greeted kids at the library.



Stopping to pray along the way, about 50 Holy Family Catholic parishioners walk Good Friday from 3rd St. to Main St., then north to St. Mark Church on Cedar St. remembering Jesus's walk to Golgotha.



Workers are nearly finished with repair of a bridge on Marion's Locust St. north of Main St. Elm St. will be closed next week to replace drainage pipes beneath the street. A grant is paying 70% of the $290,727 cost.