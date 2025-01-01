BREAKING NEWS
In a major and increasingly infrequent victory for freedom of the press, Marion County agreed Monday to pay more than $3 million for its role in disavowed raids on the Record newsroom and two homes.
The county agreed to apologize, concede that wrongdoing likely occurred, and accept a formal court judgment against it for helping plan and participating in raids Aug. 11, 2023, that contributed to the death of Record co-owner Joan Meyer.
For at least nine years Peabody has knowingly violated Kansas law to publish an accounting of money, amount received and expended from each fund
Since at least 2017 the town treasurer of Peabody, a third-class city, failed to publish its annual statement showing the total amount and the total amount expended from each city fund.
Peabody may not be the only city in the county violating KSA 12-1608 by not publishing annual treasurer’s reports.
However, the only third-class city in the county with a big enough budget to require an annual audit, which Peabody was every year since 2016, was warned that the city was breaking the law.
A 45-year-old delivery driver collapsed on a lawn Friday at 515 Locust St., in Marion and later died at St. Luke hospital.
He was taken by ambulance to St. Luke, where he later died.
County commissioners’ plan to purchase an empty retail store in Peabody to store road and bridge equipment failed Oct. 29.
The county was outbid for the former Family Dollar / Dollar Tree store in an online auction.
Peabody’s mayor was ousted, but the rest of the election in Peabody was thrown into doubt Tuesday night.
Write-in candidates for city council drew more votes than candidates listed on the ballot in Tuesday’s election.
Four routine traffic stops by Marion and Hillsboro police over the Halloween weekend resulted in the jailing of five suspects on more serious charges.
Among the items seized in the traffic stops were 2.91 ounces of methamphetamine, enough for as many as 235 doses of the stimulant, and 10.6 grams of marijuana, enough for 33 “joints.”
The former Country Lakes Café building at 202 E. Main St. once again may become a restaurant, according to the building’s new owner.
Owner Corrina Webber, who operates under the corporate name Rent2Own LLC in Wichita, is exploring putting apartments on the top floor and commercial space on the bottom floor, possibly marketing the bottom floor to be operated by a restaurant, she said Tuesday
Keeping school kids in clothes can be expensive, but it’s nothing compared to outfitting ambulance workers.
If you work for the Marion County ambulance service it’s quite expensive, all at the expense of taxpayers.
Hillsboro City Council members voted Tuesday to order two nuisance properties repaired or razed.
A house at 401 S. Ash St. owned by Wilbert J. Bartel has accumulations of dead trees, dead limbs, junk, trash, metal, wood, concrete blocks, and other refuse; overgrown vegetation, unmowed areas, and untrimmed brush and saplings, including small trees; and a dilapidated, unsafe, and unsightly fence.
Andre Ebaben, a Marion resident who works full time for the Fort Riley fire department, was named Marion fire chief Monday.
Ebaben has worked as a firefighter 26 years, 24 of them full time.
Championing First Amendment rights, a retired University of Chicago professor has built a sculpture honoring media organizations.
Ron Davidson’s sculpture represents a pantheon of journalism entities: the New York Times, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, Boston Globe, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Wall Street Journal, PBS, NPR, BBC, Mother Jones, the New Yorker and the New Republic.
A program that helps poor people buy food, initially shut off Saturday, will be partially funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Partial restoration was ordered Friday after a federal court ordered that contingency funds be used to make payments.
A program to help low-income Kansans pay utility bills faces an uncertain future.
Low-income energy assistance, usually called LIEAP, is administered through the Kansas Department for Children and Families with money from the U.S. Department of Energy.
More than 160 attended Saturday’s 11th annual Marion County Health Fair at Tabor College in Hillsboro.
Marion County Health Department, St. Luke Hospital, and Hillsboro Community Hospital sponsored it.
Residents in Peabody were notified last week haloacetic acid was in their water.
While, generally not considered dangerous, how it got in remains a question.
Peabody City Council members completed their mandated hour of training Monday on Kansas Open Meeting Laws.
Council members listened intently as Nicole Proux Aiken with the Kansas League of Municipalities presented requirements through video conferencing.
Services for Richard Soyez, 77, who died Tuesday at St. Luke Living Center in Marion, will be scheduled later.
Born Feb. 18, 1948, in Wichita to Richard and Mildred (Lamb) Soyez, he is survived by sons Jeff Soyez of rural Marion, Eric Soyez of rural Wyoming, Richard Cook of Missouri, and Carl Cook of Missouri; daughter Brandi Williams of Marion; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
IN MEMORIAM: Jim Preheim
High school students provided elementary students treats Friday afternoon at the Sport and Aquatic Center in Marion.
Students dressed up the trunks of their cars with themes like Toy Story and 25 Cent, and others.
Peabody’s main street was filled with hundreds of kids with one thought on their mind Friday — getting as much candy as possible.
Peabody’s trunk or treat has been coordinated by the Peabody Main Street Association for many years.
Warren Kreutziger was 20 when he enlisted in the Army.
A Marion native, he spent three years in the service, roughly half in stateside duty and half in Vietnam.
Like goblins who won’t give up after Halloween ends, one of Richard Nixon’s most infamous lines seems to be haunting our country these days.
In a 1977 interview with David Frost, the former president blurted out: “When the president does it, it means it is not illegal.”
We screwed up big time last week and owe quite a few readers a formal apology.
A “tub” of newspapers addressed to subscribers in northeastern Marion County wasn’t delivered to the Postal Service on time.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: A communing community
LETTERS: Gerrymandering
Nikki Davenport, administrator for the 8th Judicial District, which includes Marion County, has been elected president of the Kansas Association of District Court Clerks and Administrators.
The 8th Judicial District also includes Dickinson, Geary, and Morris counties.
Two former Centre students received American Degrees during a national FFA Convention Saturday in Indianapolis.
Karsen Kroupa is now majoring in plant and soil sciences at Oklahoma State University, and Alexandria Stuchlik is now majoring in horticulture at Kansas State University.
Several members of a church formerly served by a Wichita author and retired pastor heard him talk Thursday at Marion City Library about his latest book.
Dan Ferguson was pastor at Eastmoor United Methodist from 2014 to 2015. Members who remembered him fondly and Eastmoor’s current pastor bought signed copies of his newest and his previous book.
