HEADLINES

  • Rolling with the econonomy

    As housing and utility costs continue to climb across Marion County, some families are making unconventional choices to stay afloat. In the Mazza family’s case, decisions were made to regain financial stability. They chose to move into an RV.

  • Hillsboro wants reservoir monitor

    Hillsboro is considering asking for a special water monitor at Marion Reservoir to deal with ongoing problems with water treatment. A buoy system would provide real-time data and about a 12-hour warning before deteriorating water reaches Hillsboro’s treatment plant, allowing operators to adjust chemical use instead of running at full levels continuously, water and sewer superintendent Morgan Marler told council members Tuesday.

  • Demolition could bring new restaurant

    After she said she plans to demolish the back third of the 202 E. Main St. building, restore the front two-thirds, and open a restaurant there, Marion City Council gave developer Corrina Webber two deadlines Monday. She bought the building in winter, had asbestos remediated, temporarily repaired the roof, and boarded the structure but said she faced delays from health issues and difficulty securing contractors.

  • Zoning issues complicate stable plan

    A proposed Marion operation affiliated with C-Arrow Stable may face zoning issues, Marion City Council learned Monday night. A 2003 zoning map shows the property where the stable would locate as residential, but while older documents treat outlying parcels as agricultural, building inspector James Masters said.

  • Middle schooler's suicide highlights growing crisis

    The suicide last week of an 11-year-old sixth-grade student at Hillsboro Middle / High School underscores a growing and uncomfortable reality: Children are struggling younger, and many adults are missing the signs. Deaths like this rarely happen suddenly, even when they appear to, mental health professionals said

  • Dispatchers: the first first responders

    National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, observed April 12 to 18 this year, recognizes 911 dispatchers as the first link in emergency response systems, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In Marion County, that role often comes down to just two people at a time.

  • County approves raft of equipment spending

    Marion County commissioners approved equipment spending Monday. County administrator Tina Spencer said the county’s special equipment fund started the year with about $326,538 in carryover, which was way more than expected, but said committed purchases and other obligations leave little room for additional spending.

DEATHS

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • 'Fake' news and real politicking

    Sometimes you can’t win for losing. It’s something that people in the news business understand perhaps better than others do. These days, people on both extremes of the political spectrum seem to regard truth as something that’s in the eye of the beholder. Agree with their spin on things, and what you say is true. Report something contrary to their spin, and you’re immediately accused of biased and false reporting.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Searching for keys

  • AMERICA AT 250:

    Jefferson dreamed of a bright, agrarian future

  • LETTERS:

    No Kings, No Crowd?, No Trump

FINANCE

  • Family battles to stay afloat financially

    A Marion County family of five is spending about $3,238 a month on basic living expenses, leaving little room for saving, emergencies, or long-term goals despite two full-time jobs, strict budgeting, and years of trying to stay on track. The situation reflects what many families are facing.

  • One income, two jobs, zero time

    Financial stability remains out of reach for a Marion County resident working two jobs amid rising costs, emergencies, and the demands of maintaining a single-person household. The 52-year-old earns about $2,400 a month, but nearly all of it is spoken for before unexpected expenses arise.

PEOPLE

SPORTS

  • Centre golfer wins 1st tourney

    Centre’s lone golfer won the Solomon Invitational Thursday in Salina with a score of 76. “He started out well, shooting four under in the first four holes going birdie, par, birdie, eagle,” coach Kelly Whitley said.

  • Centre starts first; Marion meet next

    Centre kicked off its track season a few days earlier than other county schools, traveling Thursday to Leon Bluestem. Micah Carlson won in the 100 and placed second in the 200 and 400.

  • Swim team places 2

    Marion’s swim team, including athletes from other county schools, placed second as a team Thursday at Topeka. “This was a great meet for the girls,” coach Mackenzie Magee said.

  • Two selected all-state

    Two Marion County basketball players have been selected for the Kansas Basketball Coaches Associated all-state team. Junior Jameson Miles from Peabody-Burns was selected for the Class 1A Division 2 second team. Freshman Mackinzie Voth from Goessel was named honorable mention for the Class 1A Division 1 team.

  • Warriors lose home opener

    The Warriors softball lost their first home games of the season Thursday, 18-1 and 21-1, against Sterling. Marion boys weren’t scheduled to play. Marion girls and boys will be on the road Friday against Little River.

MORE…

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