HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A girl runs from one egg to the next, filling her basket Saturday morning at Marion City Library's Easter egg hunt.
At Veterans Memorial Park in Florence, a boy excitedly runs with two eggs the same color as his shirt, one egg in each hand, at a weekend Easter egg hunt.
Margo Yates has served Marion for three decades in many roles.
Kiersten Wildin catches an infield fly Thursday in Marion's game against Sterling.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2026 Hoch Publishing