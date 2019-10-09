HEADLINES

  • Council urged to deny Verizon access contract

    Members of the public urged Marion city council members Monday to deny a proposed contract that would allow Verizon Wireless access to the old water tower west of the high school as a possible place for a wireless antenna. The meeting room was packed with 35 onlookers, many of whom wanted to have their say on the Right of Entry contract proposal. Extra chairs had to be brought to the meeting room to accommodate the crowd.

  • City will operate community center

    Marion Advancement Campaign is ending its nine-year agreement with the city to refurbish, remodel, and operate Marion Community Center. As of Monday, the agreement forged in 2010 in which Marion Advancement Campaign foundation took over the basement, auditorium, and kitchen in city hall was ended at the foundation’s choice.

  • Public urges council to forego loan application

    City council members Monday cast a split vote to apply for a loan from a Kansas Department of Health and Environment revolving loan fund. The loan would be used to replace aging water pipes for 1/3 of the town.

  • Clear skies, warm temperatures a boon for county lake's chili cookoff

    The weather didn’t start well for Saturday’s annual chili cook off at Marion County Lake, but clear skies wiped away competitor Ronda Hueber’s doubts of a great day by midmorning. “I was worried we were going to end up with a whole vat of chili for the six of us to eat when it was raining and I was in a pop-up camper,” she said. “It definitely turned out nicely.”

  • Octoberfest a hit despite threat of rain

    Bad weather threatened to derail Lincolnville’s Octoberfest on Saturday, but a day that started out cool and rainy turned warm and sunny for a great afternoon of fun in the city park. Light rain stopped just prior to the 11 a.m. parade down Main St. There were 22 entries.

  • Road standoff calming down

    Progress is apparently being made in an ongoing dispute between the county and Enel Green Power, the company building Diamond Vista wind farm in the northern portion of the county, over repairing county roads used by the wind farm. County officials and Enel have been at odds over whose responsibility it is to repair flood damage caused by July rains. The wind farm did not consider the repairs their responsibility and commissioners disagreed, since damage caused by rain is to be expected in Kansas.

  • Centre has plan to combat enrollment decline

    Centre school administrators and staff are hoping to duplicate the success of a rural Kentucky school district and counter falling enrollment. Eminence Unified School District is similar to Centre in several ways. The building constructed in the 1960s is 50 miles from the nearest city in the middle of farmland and rolling hills. Many of its students are low income.

  • Designation of Florence park could help lower flood insurance payments

    The naming of a “new” city park during Florence’s Monday meeting could save residents money thanks to a federal program. The 15-acre area around Florence’s sewer pond was renamed “Walnut Park,” designating it a permit only, no maintenance park.

  • Marion Kiwanis hears about investment clubs

    Marion Kiwanis last week reviewed Old Settlers Day results before hearing a program from Chris Mercer on investment clubs. Mercer has been a member of an investment club for 20 years. His club began with 12 members, all of whom were jailers working together in Topeka. No more than 20 members are allowed, although as one member cashes out and leaves, another is allowed to join.

  • County competitor wins grand champion at livestock show

    Hillsboro resident Landon Roberts made the most of his opportunity during the 87th Kansas Junior Livestock Show, guiding his 232-pound dark crossbred to the grand champion market hog title. The prize earned him $2,000. Cash premiums were awarded to the top five animals in both the market and breeding shows for all four breeds.

  • Richard Litton

    Services for Richard Ray Litton, 91, who died, Oct. 2 at Newton Medical Center were Monday at Peabody Baptist Church, with burial in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. He was born on May 17, 1928, in Peabody, the son of William Winfield and Louise Esther Rivenburg Litton. He married Loretta June Litton on Nov. 18, 1955.

    Connie Omstead

    Claire L. Schelske

  • Home projects to do in fall and winter

    Indoor projects can help pass time during cold weather and could help owners lower their utility bills. Bathroom and kitchen remodels are popular winter home improvement projects, said Morgan Wheeler at The Building Center in Marion.

  • Winter window preparation can save homeowners money

    Winterizing a house to save on heating is crucial even before temperatures dip. Sealing windows with plastic, caulking, or foam is a good way to lower heating costs, said Jenny Pohlmann of Hillsboro Hardware.

  • A lesson in towering ignorance

    This just in: A new study confirms that exposure to dire warnings about the threats posed by everyday items can be hazardous to your health. To reduce this ever-present and growing peril, thoughtful communities around the world are banding together to eliminate what research has shown to be the greatest source of danger: the Internet.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    It's spiffy

  • Marion football blanked in loss at Sedgwick

    Marion High School’s football team knew it would have a daunting task Friday night in a contest against its unbeaten rival, the hosting Sedgwick Cardinals. The last thing the Warriors needed was shoot out with the high-powered Cardinal offense which often bolts out of the starting gate in the first quarter.

  • Centre football defeats defending district champion

    Centre High’s football team defeated the Bulldogs, 46-0, during an away game Friday at Waverly. Waverly was the district champion last year.

  • Marion runner medals at Halstead

    Marion cross-country reached the midseason mark last week at Halstead, and the team showed its peak performance with a top-10 finish and six personal bests from team members. Sophomore Heidi Grimmett registered her fastest time with a 20:50.1, earning a seventh-place medal.

  • Warrior netters improve during tournament

    Marion volleyball struggled to a 1-3 record Saturday at the Concordia Tournament, but the statistics told a different story from the beginning to end of the day. The Warriors capped the day in good form, winning a close match over Southeast of Saline 25-20, 19-25, 25-23.

  • Teacher donates her locks for honor society project

    At a pep rally last week at Centre High School, teacher Angela Basore donated 21 inches of her hair to Locks of Love. Hairdresser Pray Diepenbrock cut her 21-inch braid.

  • Goessel High grad lands part in Bethel College's fall production

    Luke Unruh of Goessel has been cast in Bethel College’s Fall Festival play of “A Shayna Maidel” by Barbara Lebow. The production will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday on the stage of Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center.

  • Centre High School's homecoming is Friday

    This week is homecoming week at Centre High School. The student council has scheduled special activities for each day of the week, culminating in a 3 p.m. pep rally Friday in the gymnasium. King candidates are Jensen Riffel, son of Jeff and Tana Riffel of Lincolnville; Braxton Smith, son of Eldon and Kim Smith, Ramona; and Aidan Svoboda, son of Tim and Monica Svoboda, Tampa.

