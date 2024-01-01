HEADLINES

  • Clerk, raid dominate year's news

    Looking ahead to 2025 surely must be more pleasant than looking back on 2024, a year in which unprecedented state and even national and international attention continued to be thrust upon Marion County. Two topics drew overwhelming attention in 2024, and both are likely to have continuing impact — hopefully, more positively — in 2025.

  • County debates charging for special road work

    County commissioners spent the bulk of an hour last week trying to come up with policies on how the county charges for special requests for wider culverts, additional road rock, and dust-settling sand. Road and bridge supervisor Steve Hudson told commissioners he was uncomfortable dealing with requests from property owners without guidance from commissioners.

  • Perilous gas leak quickly contained

    Potential disaster was averted Thursday after a machine boring to install fiberoptic cable hit an unmarked gas service line, ripping it away from a gas main. “Ooh, lots and lots of gas was escaping,” Marion Fire Chief Chris Killough said. “Fumes in the area were bad, bad, bad.”

  • New year, old problems; no resolutions in sight

    I’ve finally found a New Year’s resolution I can keep. I’m going to resolve to listen to the same old resolutions from others year after year. I’ll hear about promises to lose weight, pay off debt, keep tempers in check, and do nice things for others. And I’ll be able to hear them make the exact same unfilled promises next year. Wouldn’t it be nice if governments made the types of promises citizens do — and actually kept a few of them?

    Alloh, alloh? Who's calling?

    Wildcat victory?, MAGA-mea

