HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Sunlight after a rainstorm peeks through a corn field near Nighthawk Rd. Summer rains have brought needed moisture, but relief for this year's corn crop has been hit and miss and may be too little, too late. Sunlight after a rainstorm peeks through a corn field near Nighthawk Rd. Summer rains have brought needed moisture, but relief for this year's corn crop has been hit and miss and may be too little, too late.



Workers install a waterline Saturday next to Casey's in Marion. A new restaurant called That One Place is being built on the site, where Taco's Food Truck was being parked until recently. The building's foundation already has been laid and construction on its walls could start as soon as next week. Workers install a waterline Saturday next to Casey's in Marion. A new restaurant called That One Place is being built on the site, where Taco's Food Truck was being parked until recently. The building's foundation already has been laid and construction on its walls could start as soon as next week.



A poll worker helps an early voter Tuesday afternoon at the county courthouse. Early voting has been slow, but requests for absentee ballots have exploded. A poll worker helps an early voter Tuesday afternoon at the county courthouse. Early voting has been slow, but requests for absentee ballots have exploded.