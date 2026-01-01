HEADLINES

  • Rescuers stymied as two stuck cars catch fire

    In a span of two days, county first responders were dispatched to two separate vehicle fires involving motorists stuck in mud. And in both cases, emergency crews themselves became mired while attempting to help. The first incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. Monday on 110th Rd. just east of Jade Rd., where a Lindsborg man was stranded for close to eight hours after driving onto a muddy, low-maintenance stretch of roadway where water crosses the road.

  • Sick? It's no COVID comeback

    Recent illnesses in the county including cancellation of classes for two days at Centre prompted some to wonder whether COVID-19 had returned. Krista Schneider, Marion County health department director, said a return of COVID-19 was not responsible.

  • Marion considers switching sports leagues

    Marion schools are considering league realignment. The district now is a member of the Heart of America League.

  • Bucket truck delayed; salvaged cop car OK'd

    The Marion City Council approved the purchase of a salvaged police cruiser Tuesday but delayed action on a nearly $300,000 bucket truck for the electric department pending review of financing options. Council members unanimously voted to buy a 2024 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor from J.W. Auto Sales for $32,500, plus approximately $16,300 to outfit the vehicle with law enforcement equipment.

  • County delays wind farm, rental regs

    Country commissioners delayed actions Tuesday on revision of regulations on wind farms. Planning and zoning director Sharon Olmstead was directed to clarify concerns with county counselor Brad Jantz or consultant Russ Ewy.

  • Buyer seeks to sell, lease old dollar store

    Marion’s former Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store is up for lease or purchase after it was bought by a South Dakota company, Shay’s Storage. The company, based in Sioux Falls, is a real estate firm owned by Shannon Van Buskirk.

OTHER NEWS

  • Peabody tabs Oasis chief

    Stacey Parks will become superintendent of Peabody-Burns schools July 1. Parks, director of Marion County Special Education Cooperative, has been connected to Peabody-Burns since 1999.

  • Nation's 250th birthday relay to pass through county

    A coast-to-coast relay celebrating America’s 250th anniversary is expected to roll through Marion County this fall. Riders will follow rural roads through Ramona, Durham, and Tampa. The America 250 Relay, organized by American Discovery Trail Society, will follow America’s only coast-to-coast recreational trail from California to Delaware.

  • Hillsboro ponders cleanup

    Hillsboro homeowners may have to clean up their properties or face the consequences. City council members heard a presentation Tuesday that urged Hillsboro to join a state program of property cleanup.

  • Mayor won't seek another term

    Hillsboro Mayor Lou Thurston won’t seek another term. His term will end in a little less than two years, and he thought the time was right to identify a council member he might support to be the next mayor.

  • Podcasts focus on city workers

    A new podcast by Hillsboro City Council member Ronald Wilkins is introducing the public to major department heads and what happens behind the scenes. In his first podcast last week, Wilkins played the role of a police officer conducting a traffic stop.

DEATHS

  • Donald Ewert

    Services for Donald W. Ewert, 102, Durham, who died Feb. 10 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Durham. Relatives will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service at the church.

  • Sam Johnson

    Sam Johnson, 81, died Feb. 8 at his home in Marion. He was born March 29, 1944, in El Dorado to John and Clara Lee (Stebbins) Johnson, attended Oil Hill Elementary School in El Dorado and graduated from Circle High School.

  • Galen Penner

    Services for Galen Wayne Penner, 76, who died Feb. 11 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, were Monday at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. Interment was at Johannestal Cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Danial Kroupa

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Brenda McGinness

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • New officer comfortable in new community

    New Hillsboro police officer Tom Godfrey is about a month into his job and says he’s settling in well with the community and the department. Godfrey, who started with Hillsboro Police Department on New Year’s Eve, has been in law enforcement for about three years. Before coming to Hillsboro, he worked for Meade County sheriff’s office in southwest Kansas.

  • Easter bunny crafts planned

    How to make Easter bunnies out of socks will be the topic of a hands-on crafts demontration at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Marion City Library. Registration costs $5. Reservations are being accepted at (620) 382-2442.

  • Kindergarten roundup set

    Parents of Marion-Florence children who will turn 5 by Aug. 31 and plan to attend kindergarten this fall are being urged to contact Lisa Collett at (620) 382-3771 to arrange an appointment for this spring’s kindergarten roundup March 23 at Marion Elementary School.

  • College degrees and honors

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 110, 150 years ago

SPORTS

  • Boys' teams seek late-season momentum

    As the regular season comes to an end this week, three county boys’ teams scored victories last week as they attempted to get hot and carry momentum into the post season. Marion

  • County girls bounce back

    Four of five county girls’ teams bounced back from last week’s losses with victories this week. Marion

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2026 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP