With mats installed for safety, Centre's little cheerleaders performe a dance number Friday during halftime of the boys' basketball game against Peabody-Burns.
School boys created their own ESPN reporting booth for the girls' homecoming games Friday night against Sedgwick.
Queen Shyann Harris and king Eli Klenda pose with helpers Harper Meyerhoff and Isaac Ensey after being crowed winter homecoming king and queen Friday. The royal court included Shaliah Ensley, Jesse Snyder, Madisyn Hulett, and Cooper Brewer. The homecoming court Friday at Centre High School included Sam Foster, Lily Hauck, king Jonah Svitak, queen Anna Godinez-Vinduska, Kaden Hutchison, and Addison Bina.
Jackson Howard dominated on offense Friday night against Sedgwick, scoring 28 points. Marion won its winter homecoming game, 62-32.
