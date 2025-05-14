HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Senior Nicole Cademartori's cat was among the best-dressed graduates this weekend. Adorned with its own mortarboard, the cat was held by a friend of Cademartori's as she was called up on stage to receive her diploma at Peabody-Burns High School.
Art instructor Pat Wick provided Native American artifacts that some students took a liking to.
Graduate Lander Smith shares "A Moment in Time" with his family during Saturday's graduation ceremony.
Herington's pitcher wasn't having his best game Friday, walking and hitting several Marion players. Carson Kraus dodges a high pitch, which gave Lander Smith, on third, an opportunity to steal home.
