A skid loader operated by Joe Vinduska sends trash tumbling into a container from the tipping floor of the county transfer station Thursday in Marion. The once finished edge of the floor is rough and broken, and the concrete has worn to the point that in some areas rebar is exposed and raised above the floor. A skid loader operated by Joe Vinduska sends trash tumbling into a container from the tipping floor of the county transfer station Thursday in Marion. The once finished edge of the floor is rough and broken, and the concrete has worn to the point that in some areas rebar is exposed and raised above the floor.



