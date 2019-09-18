HEADLINES

  • Where commission candidates stand on issues

    Voters have three choices in the upcoming election of a district four county commission. Republican Dave Crofoot, of Marion; independent Amy Soyez, also of Marion; and Democrat Trayce Warner, of Florence, are vying for the seat. Hillsboro resident Jonah Gehring is the only candidate for district five.

  • County will take care of poor farm cemetery

    An old, neglected cemetery on Old Mill Rd., once part of the county poor farm, will be mowed and maintained now that county officials have discussed the land is the county’s responsibility. County clerk Tina Spencer told commissioners Monday she researched the cemetery’s ownership after a question arose during public comments at the Sept. 9 meeting.

  • Caller says police take 35 minutes to arrive

    Peabody woman reportedly hurt by attacker, officer responds to call from home in Newton By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer A Peabody resident says it took nearly 35 minutes for police to respond to a 911 call of someone banging on her doors and windows at 4:59 a.m. Sunday.

  • Centenarian grateful for years with family

    Dressed in a bright yellow outfit with matching necklace and earrings, Georgia Spohn appeared as bright and shining as the sun streaming through her window at Marion Assisted Living. She was all smiles and seemed happy to be alive. “I feel like a kid yet,” she said, smiling jokingly. “I’m only 99.”

  • Protesters a no-show at plea hearing despite threats from activist

    A Wichita woman who calls herself an advocate failed to show up Wednesday when Marion resident Ricky LeShure pleaded no contest, despite promising in June to organize protests at the courthouse during his trial. LeShure pleaded no contest to fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

OTHER NEWS

  • Armstrong's brother talks to Kiwanis

    Marion resident Dean Armstrong, brother of astronaut Neil Armstrong — the first man to set foot on the moon — shared memories of growing up with Neil and his fascination with space during Marion Kiwanis’ Sept. 11 meeting. Kiwanis has tapped Armstrong and his family to be grand marshals of the Sept. 29 Old Settler’s Day parade. He, his wife, Kate, children, and grandchildren will lead the Old Settlers Day parade in a space shuttle float and a trailer with the great-grandchildren riding on the float dressed as astronauts.

  • Museum creates scavenger hunt

    Visitors to Marion Historical Museum can have fun with a scavenger hunt of its exhibits. Director Teresa Mills has compiled a list of questions about the museum’s displays. The questions are designed for children 8 and older.

  • Student to present talk at Neo-Century meeting

    Marion High School senior Cassie Meyer will give a talk about the FFA program and their plans during Neo-Century’s Oct. 7 meeting at Hilltop Manor. Hostesses for the meeting will be Pearl Helmer and Lenore Dieter.

  • Lodge art contest winners announced

    Advance Lodge No. 114, Florence, announced winners of an art contest and display at its motorcycle breakfast Sept. 15. First place went to Bethany Allison for her acrylic painting, “The Perfect Mason.” Second place went to Ron Goodwin with “Wildlife Scene,” a hand-burnished 3D metal art. Gary Thrasher was third with his pen and ink, “Olin Anderson Portrait.” Fourth place went to Mary Alice Pope whose “Sunflowers,” an oil and pyrography, was painted in the late 1800s.

  • Condition of Florence's sidewalks raises complaints

    The disrepair of Florence’s city sidewalks drew concern from both councilmen and citizens during Monday night’s city council meeting. “I have an active business, and people are frequenting my sidewalk,” said Sara Dawson, of Prairie Oaks Designs. “They’re actually coming in to complain, so there is a complaint here, while there may not be at some other sidewalks.”

  • Surveyors seek downtown history

    Representatives hired to survey buildings in downtown Marion talked with their owners last week about their past. The survey, commissioned in May through a $9,750 grant from Kansas Historical Society, is being done with an eye toward getting a designation as a historic district. If the downtown gets that designation, building owners can apply for tax credits. The tax credits can be sold to pay for remodeling.

  • Helicopter causes stir with children at Big Truck Night

    Children and their parents streamed down the hill toward the helicopter, which sat waiting on the football field at Hillsboro Elementary. Thursday was the 15th annual Big Truck Night, but Salina’s LifeSave helicopter stole the show.

COUNTY

  • Commissioners deem lake's fishing dock a loss

    Marion County Park and Lake might get a new heated fishing dock to replace one pulled loose from its moorings and rammed against the shore during a July 4 storm. Park and lake superintendent Isaac Hett told county commissioners the dock is covered under the county’s insurance plan.

  • Mountain oyster, fish fry Saturday

    Gilbert-Poppe American Legion Post at Lincolnville will serve a mountain oyster and fish fry meal at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lincolnville Community Center. Freewill donations will be accepted.

  • Popular pet show returns to Lincolnville's Octoberfest

    The pet show at last year’s Lincolnville Octoberfest proved to be so popular that it is being held again. Registration will be at noon, and the show will be at 1 p.m. Autumn Leaves, Fall Breeze is the theme of the Oct. 5 event.

DEATHS

DOCKET

EXPLORE

  • Astronaut's brother, family to lead Old Settlers Day parade

    Longtime Marion resident Dean Armstrong, brother of astronaut Neil Armstrong, his wife, Kate, children, and grandchildren will lead the Old Settlers Day parade in a float designed as a space shuttle. Their grandchildren and great-grandchildren will ride on a trailer behind the float dressed as astronauts. Armstrong has lived at the county lake since 2006 and lived in Florence for 15 years before moving to Marion.

  • Alumni recognized during celebration

    Class reunions, a parade, a golf tournament, games, a picnic in the park, a band concert, and alumni recognition will be featured activities of the 108th annual Old Settlers’ Day celebration sponsored by Marion Kiwanis Club. A noon golf tournament Sept. 27 at the country club kicks off a weekend full of activities.

  • Arts and crafts festivals to offer bonanza for shoppers

    Vendors at two Sept. 21 arts and crafts events will offer a treasure trove of goods to shoppers looking for unique home décor or practical items. Hillsboro Arts and Crafts Fair

  • County offers ways to stay active this winter

    There’s no need to let colder weather keep people from staying active and enjoying indoors or outdoors activities. Both Marion and Hillsboro offer an assortment of activities for children and adults.

  • Peabody's Fall Festival organizers seek to grow event

    The Peabody Fall Festival celebrates its second year on Saturday, as organizers look to continue growing the event. A Wiffle ball tournament is set to make its debut at 8 a.m. at the city park.

  • Sunflower Theatre concert will be finale of fall festival

    Peabody’s Sunflower Theatre is still in the early stages of restoration, but that won’t stop Susan Mayo and fellow musicians from participating in the fall festival finale. Musicians will perform on the lanes of what was Peabody’s former bowling alley because the rest of the theater is being gutted and renovated.

  • Hillsboro ready for girls' night out

    Hillsboro’s Girlfriends Getaway will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 5 with donuts, coffee, and packet pickup at the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce. Museum tours, downtown shopping, and yoga will be among the featured events.

  • Annual chili cook off a hot ticket

    A “hot” annual competition will come to life at Marion County Park and Lake at 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5. A fundraiser for lake projects, the contest draws many cooks to compete for the title of best chili. Some have shown their mastery of stirring up chili every year in the event’s 18-year history.

  • Family treasures old home

    Looking at the home of David and Abigail DeForest north of Florence along U.S.-77, one would never suspect that its roof once was blown off in a storm and rain ruined everything in the house. The Deforests are the fourth generation to own the stone house.

OPINION

  • A U-turn on downtown design

    Marion’s downtown revitalization has brought many welcome changes. Focused lighting highlights not just dull old backtop but also more lively storefronts and sidewalks. Space for banners will help downtown be more festive. People who find stairs challenging have much-needed alternatives for entering stores. Crosswalks are highlighted to enhance safety and ease of transit. Overall, the project seems to have been quite successful. But, nice as the work might seem, there also appear to be some problems.

  • A doggone shame

    Much as we admire the work of Marion police under the capable leadership of new chief Clinton Jeffrey, we have to question the decision to start a fund drive to purchase a drug-sniffing police dog. If having such a dog is a necessary part of modern policing, it ought to be purchased with taxpayer money. We don’t have fund drives to buy guns, radios, and squad cars for police. Why put a police dog in a “luxury” category if it, in fact, is needed?

  • Wake up and smell the fish

    Elections are fast upon us, and one of the biggest topics for discussion around town is something everyone should have noticed last winter. Much as you might want to think about which county commission candidate you want to vote for, there’s a good chance you’re not in that candidate’s district.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Life is full of migrations

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    A blustery response

PEOPLE

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Centre volleyball defeats Marion, 2-1

    After being defeated earlier by Wichita Homeschool and Rural Vista, both Centre and Marion volleyball teams were looking for their first victory Saturday when they faced each other in the final match of pool play at Centre’s invitational. Centre came out on top after three sets. Centre defeated Marion 25-21 in the first game, but Marion came back to defeat Centre, 25-17.

  • Baseball team to have 50th reunion

    The Marion American Legion baseball team that competed in the state tournament in Hays in 1969 is having its 50-year reunion on Old Settlers Day. The team will meet at Marion Country Club between 1 and 3 p.m. Spouses or friends are welcome. Any players from 1967 to 1970 also are invited.

  • Marion cross-country excels at Hesston

    Warrior freshman Heidi Grimmett continued her streak of success on the cross-country course Thursday at the Hesston Country Club. Grimmett set a personal best of 22:27 while finishing in third place for the second consecutive week in what coach Grant Thierolf called the Warriors’ toughest meet of the regular season.

  • Centre Cougars trounce Herington, 62-6

    Centre’s Jensen Riffel powered through Herington’s defense at Bud Peterson Field on Friday for numerous long runs, including five touchdowns. Two were punt returns. The Railers had a hard time running the ball and trailed 56-0 before scoring their only touchdown near the end of the second quarter. The game ended at halftime with Centre winning 62-6.

  • Sterling shuts out Marion

    The Warrior football team is still searching for its first win of the season and a boost of confidence. Marion’s offense stayed in its funk Friday night, taking on a hosting Sterling team that was defeated in the opening week by Ell-Saline, 41-0.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP