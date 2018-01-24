HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Sheldon Patton tries fixing a basketball net with a shoelace Saturday during the Cougar Classic tournament at Centre High School. Games in the north gym were delayed twice more for net malfunctions.
Indian Guide Terrace apartments maintenance employee Jonathan Richstatter looks on with his wife Juanita, as fire fighters finish up at the scene.
Seventh-grader Kent Wiggins helps himself to the salad bar Friday at Marion Middle/High School lunchroom.
Courtney Herzet eyes the basket for a free throw attempt Saturday during the championship game of the Cougar Classic.
