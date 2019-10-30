HEADLINES

  • County's windfall possibly blown on consultant's fees

    Construction of the Diamond Vista wind farm in northern Marion County is almost complete, but consulting fees could take a large bite of the windfall the county expects to receive from the project. County clerk Tina Spencer said that so far the county has paid Kirkham Michael, a consulting engineering firm hired to oversee construction, $688,971.33.

  • Lake property owner barred from building house, shed

    County commissioners got an earful Monday when Junette Bealby complained that she couldn’t build a house or a shed for her horse on property she bought at Marion County Lake, even though she knew about the problems when she bought the property. She is now angry that the county isn’t moving fast enough to resolve the problems.

  • Agreement discussed behind closed doors

    A discussion relating to a payment in lieu of taxes agreement being worked on between the county and a wind farm developer was held behind closed doors Friday on the grounds that financial records of Expedition Wind would be revealed to commissioners. Commission chairman Kent Becker initially said the reason for an executive session was for “attorney/client privilege,” but county counsel Brad Jantz corrected him to say the exception to the state’s open meeting law was on grounds of proprietary business matters and that Expedition would disclose financial data

  • Not forgotten: Years-long effort helps preserve county's history

    Not long ago, many of the county’s citizens worried that its history was being lost. Old cemeteries and burial sites were plowed over to make way for farms. Records of the area’s early settlers were often lost, destroyed, or simply nonexistent.

  • Man uses mini turbines as energy alternative

    Anyone driving US-77 between Marion and Florence will see them perched like a flock of birds. Except that they aren’t birds, they’re 29 small wind turbines built by Rodger Nurnberg to power his barn and greenhouses.

OTHER NEWS

  • Cancer survivor overcomes fear, grief with renewed faith

    It’s been 17 years since Lisa Hanschu of Ramona was diagnosed with an advanced stage of leukemia. After a five-year battle, she was declared cancer-free in 2007. Two years later, in July 2009, she lost her 19-year-old son, James, in a car accident. Both events threatened to ruin her psychologically. Even though she miraculously was cured of cancer, she still lived with the fear of it coming back. Moreover, her only son’s death filled her with inconsolable grief and depression.

  • Directors bring fresh perspective to musical

    When entering Marion Performing Arts Center there are the usual melodramatic scenes and random Shakespearean quotes, but there is something different for The musical features three new directors, with duties split between interrelated teacher Anne Schrick, band director

  • Carlsons' garners award

    Carlsons’ Grocery was recognized last week for ingenuity in marketing. Associated Wholesale Grocers, Carlsons’ wholesale company, gave Greg and Mitch Carlson an Excellence in Marketing award during a brief ceremony at the store Oct. 23.

  • Future welcome center will bring new atmosphere to Tabor

    When Tabor College and contractors started planning for the Shari Flaming Welcome Center, the goal was to have a location that made a strong first impression on visitors, said Rusty Allen, executive vice president of operations. “We haven’t had a space that gives great first impression to guests,” he said. “We feel like that’s been a bit of a weakness.”

  • Marion's Democrats note primary polling site

    Marion County’s Democrats noted during their meeting Saturday at Marion Community Center that the polling site for the 2020 presidential primary May 2 will be Marion’s Senior Center. A constitutional amendment also is on the Nov. 5 ballot to consider whether to include state residents, who are temporarily out of state, in the state’s census count.

  • Policy adviser urges Medicaid expansion

    Expanding KanCare is critical to the health and economic vitality of the state, a senior policy advisor with Alliance for a Healthy Kansas told 17 people who came to listen to him Saturday at Marion Community Ballroom during a county Democratic Party meeting. Sheldon Weisgrau said Kansas has among the strictest regulations about who can qualify for the Medicaid program. If a single, working mother of two children earns minimum wage, she cannot work more than 20 hours a week and still qualify, he said.

  • Three emerge from SUV rollover wreck

    The driver of an SUV that overturned at the intersection of US-256 and US-77 at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon suffered only minor injuries. Driver Cassie Jones, Florence, was taken to St. Luke Hospital by ambulance. Passengers Micah Bailey and Daniel Bowes, both of Florence, did not report injury, EMS director Travis Parmley said.

COUNTY

  • Commissioners butt heads over their choice of attorney

    Marion county commissioner locked horns during a special meeting Friday to consider which lawyer to hire to help the county work out a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with Expedition Wind. Expedition Wind is the company working to develop a wind farm in the southern portion of the county.

  • Mail carrier says roads fixed by wind farm speed his route

    Steve Jirak lives just outside Diamond Vista Wind Farm’s boundaries, but he is the mail carrier there and his route runs all the way to the county line. Jirak said the roads used by the wind farm company, Enel Green Power, during the project’s construction are “exquisite,” but a couple of spots west of Indigo Rd. are bad.

  • Planning board approves zoning amendment

    The county planning and zoning board last Thursday voted to recommend an amendment to zoning regulations after lengthy debate over whether the wording of two different sections of zoning policy are in conflict. Russ Ewy, the county’s consultant for planning and zoning matters, recommended to board members that a portion of text containing the words “electric transmission lines” be struck from Article 19-105. Ewy said striking the words would make the rules consistent instead of having one section that specifies the county regulates transmission lines and another that says the county does not.

  • Sitting still: Malfunction shuts down wind turbines

    Like birds poised for flight, the blades of many wind turbines at Diamond Vista Wind Farm in northern Marion County have not been turning for a while. A transformer malfunction shut down eight of the farm’s 12 circuits on Oct. 6. Four circuits at the west end of the wind farm are still functioning.

  • Marion County health fair set for Saturday

    This year’s Marion County Health Fair will offer entertainment for children, prizes, flu shots, and low-priced health tests. Regular flu shots, available through the health department, will cost $40. Flublock vaccine, for people 50 to 64, will be $76. High dose flu shots, for people 65 and older, will cost $79. The health department will bill most insurance companies but will take cash and checks.

DEATHS

  • Eunice Matz

    Services for Eunice Matz, 92, who died Oct. 23 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, were 11 a.m. Monday. She was born Sept. 27, 1927, to Gustav and Emma Voth Janzen in Goessel.

  IN MEMORIAM:

    Betty Jane Criss

  IN MEMORIAM:

    Frances Stuchlik

DOCKET

EDUCATION

  • Insider tips on applying for college

    The next few weeks will be crucial in helping determine the long-term success of many high school seniors. Application deadlines for college typically come in the first two weeks of November.

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • County residents win state fair awards

    State fair results were announced last week, and county residents took home 38 awards between 17 contestants, including nine first-place awards. A majority of the recognition came in livestock categories, with 11 competitors being awarded 22 awards for their work.

  • Auxiliary sets meeting

    St. Luke Auxiliary’s November meeting will begin 10 a.m. Nov. 7, followed by a presentation from St. Luke surgical nurse Lisa Hurst. Coffee and refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m.

  • Vintage Christmas decor theme of Lunch 'n' Learn

    Christmas decorating with vintage items will be the theme of Marion City Library’s Lunch n’ Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 12. Denise Matz will give tips and demonstrations on decorating with vintage items for the holidays.

  • Child development screening set Nov. 12

    Marion County Early Intervention Services will have a free developmental screening for children from birth to 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 in Marion. Children will be checked to determine their level of cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social/emotional development.

  • Blood drive is Monday in Marion

    American Red Cross will have a blood drive 1:15 to 6:15 p.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 415 N. Cedar. As influenza picks up this fall, American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need.

  BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT:

    Calder Jones

  SENIOR CENTER:

    Birthday group visits, Menu

  CALENDAR:

    Upcoming events

  MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Main St.'s 3rd oldest building is surprisingly brick

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Bowling league results

  • Marion school schedules book fair

    Marion Elementary School will have its annual Scholastic Book Fair the week of Nov. 4. in its library. The air will be open Monday through Friday.

  • Honor Roll area schools

  • Warriors save best for last, thrash Lions 46-6

    Marion High football travels to Uniontown Friday with the fresh momentum of a decisive victory under their belts. The Warrior’s games have spiraled out of their control several times during this hectic season.

  • Marion runner wins regional title

    Marion sophomore Heidi Grimmett took one more prize in a great year, winning Saturday’s regional cross-country meet at Hutchinson. Her time of 21:14.0 wasn’t her best for the season, but it secured Heidi a spot at next week’s state meet. It’s the second year she made state.

  • Centre Cougars win 2nd district championship

    Centre football players held their plaque high Friday as they celebrated winning the second district championship in Eight Man, Division II. They defeated Marais des Cygnes, 56-6, for a 5-0 record in district play.

MORE…

