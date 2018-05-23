HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A heron takes a break from fishing Sunday to engage in a little personal hygiene at Marion County Lake. The heron displayed patience equal to human anglers until an unsuspecting perch ended up in its gullet.



C.J. Thompson adjusts the tassel on Meghan David's graduation cap before commencement exercises Sunday at Centre High School.



A line of hungry people patiently wait their turns Friday to order up the unique cuisine of Josh and Allison Tajchman's Taco's Food Truck, parked in the alley south of Main St. between 2nd and 3rd Sts. Wait times of 15 minutes and more didn't deter diners, who kept the line 30 or more deep for nearly two hours.