HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Florence firefighter Kaycee Chermak, right, is briefed before entering the home.
Niqole Phillips, 18, works the cash register at Carlsons' Grocery in Marion. The teen-ager started working there in June 2015 and now has returned as a full-time employee.
Workout equipment waits for users at Diamond H Fitness in Marion.
Snow-capped hedge balls cast long shadows at Rocky Hett's farm near Marion.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2017 Hoch Publishing