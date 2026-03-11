HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Piles of corn purchased from farmers this past fall are still stored on the ground at the Agri-Trails elevator in Lincolnville. Grain piles are moved around as the elevator makes room to store them, manager Dale Klenda said. Soybeans have been moved out of upright silos to make room for the corn. Milo was trucked out earlier.
Colton Glenn (on the ladder) and his team battle a structure fire in 2022. Despite seven years of firefighting experience, Glenn, 25, is one of the youngest fire chiefs leading a volunteer department in Kansas.
Nick Reis, owner of Reis Restoration, removes rivets from a side panel on a 27-foot 1976 Airstream travel trailer. In March, 2022, when The Airstream Guy closed in Marion, Reis used his experience as an employee to buy the business and re-establish it.
A large contingent of family, friends, and fans showed up Friday night at Berean Academy in support of the Trojans' post-season efforts in which Hillsboro fell three points shy of upsetting No. 1 seed Moundridge in the sub-state championship game.
