HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Auctioneers peer through the wheel of a tractor Saturday as while taking bids from thousands who turned out or called in to bid on items from Virgil Litke's life-long collection.
A cowboy is tossed and takes a hard fall Thursday riding a saddle bronc during the Marion County Fair rodeo.
Emerson Hardy, 6; Avery Branson, 7; and Addison Hardy, 6, teamed up for a lemonade stand Friday to raise money for ALS.
A boy hangs on for dear life during mutton busting Thursday.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2021 Hoch Publishing