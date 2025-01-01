HEADLINES

  • Mayor apologizes as 10.6% tax hike is OKd

    Just a single taxpayer showed up Tuesday night to question the City of Marion’s unanimous adoption of a budget that will increase residential tax bills from the city by an average of 10.6%. “You know what,” Mayor Mike Powers said, “I’m a little surprised by that.”

  • County warned of possible budget cuts

    Marion County may not be able to save up for future projects, may have to reduce employee insurance coverage, and may have to do away with a shift supervisor position when adding a third full-time ambulance, county commissioners were told Friday. Administrator Tina Spencer presented nearly finished line-item details of a revenue-neutral budget, the top lines of which are being published as a legal notice in the Classifieds section of this week’s newspaper.

  • Blasted blade is gone with the wind

    As sheriff’s deputies watched from a safe distance in case anything went badly, a blade on a Sunflower Wind turbine was blasted off Friday. The turbine had quit working after it was struck by lightning during a snowstorm last winter.

  • No signal leads to huge meth bust

    An Arizona man arrested with 12 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in a hidden compartment of his vehicle was pulled over for not using a turn signal at the US-50/77 roundabout in Florence. He now faces up to 17 years in prison for possession of what would amount to 27,000 to 54,000 doses of the illegal stimulant

  • Passed over for chief, Hudlin quits

    Zach Hudlin, interim Marion police chief for nearly two years after former Gideon Cody resigned after a raid on the Hudlin’s final day will be Sept. 12.

  • Man, dog stranded in flood

    A Wichita man driving his pickup south on Meridian Rd. turned onto 90th Rd. at 12:20 p.m. Sunday morning and became stranded with his dog in a flooded area. “He turned onto a road he shouldn’t have been on,” county emergency manager Marcy Hostetler said.

  • New sport is less competition than camaraderie

    Cyclekart builders are driven to drive — not to win. Racing is more of a gentleman’s sport than a competition. It’s the pride of building a cyclekart and cruising it down the street with others, the camaraderie of a shared love, and the thrill of the occasional win that binds cyclekart builders and racers.

  • Unanswered questions dog proposed county building

    An engineer from BG Consultants showed county commissioners ideas Tuesday for a building north of Peabody to house an ambulance station and road and bridge shop, but commissioners decided too many questions didn’t yet have answers. Clint Hibbs showed commissioners two options, one with four bay doors and two walk-through doors and the other with two bay doors and three walk-through doors. Both were pre-engineered metal buildings.

  • Half of county got twice normal rain

    A much wetter than usual August washed away any lingering traces of drought in Marion County, with half of the county receiving as much as eight inches of rain. Rainfall for the month was heaviest in the southeastern half of the county, south and east of a line generally from Goessel to Lincolnville.

  • Semi driver with only ID card stopped near Cedar Point

    Chase County deputies pulled over a semi Friday on US-50 near Cedar Point and found that the driver didn’t even have a driver’s license, much less a commercial driver’s license. According to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh, David M. Quinonessantillano of Norwalk, California, whose age he could not see on the computer program he was looking at, was cited for speeding, having no driver’s license, having no commercial driver’s license, and reckless driving.

  • Senator visits child care center

    Senator Roger Marshall visited Hillsboro Community Child Care Center and Barkman Honey on Aug. 27. At the child care center, he spoke with director Micah Wilkins, board members Chisholm Trail extension agent Tristen Cope, Safe Kids coordinator Erin Hein, city administrator Matt Stiles, Mayor Lou Thurston, and others.

  • Pay sought for items taken in cleanup

    A Burns couple hopes to collect for items seized when the city hauled off property at their residence two years ago. Michael Bass and Angela Dilks filed suit Aug. 26 against the City of Burns and Mayor Mike Hammann.

  • Buffet eatery opens in Marion

    A new eatery with a carry-out buffet and limited seating opened Monday north of US-56 in Marion. 56 Café was opened by Marion residents Richard and Rechelle Smith. Richard works for the county. Rechelle works for the school district.

  • US-56 resurfacing to begin

    Repaving on US-56 between K-15 at Hillsboro and Canton is expected to begin next week. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the work, which will begin near Hillsboro and end three miles east of Canton. Work is expected to last until Oct. 10.

  • Locking up the news and throwing away the key

    Years ago, a top official at the University of Kansas lamented: “We have a nuclear reactor on campus, and we don’t let the students anywhere near it. We have something far more dangerous — a newspaper — and students get to do anything they want with it.” The official had reason to be perturbed. A few weeks earlier, he had attended what up until then had been a weekly secret meeting with other officials. The University Daily Kansan had fought long and hard to make it an open, public session.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Living your principles

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Algae alert, Legislator's district

  • LETTERS:

    Praise for dirty job

  • Couple plan May wedding

    Mickelly Soyez of Marion and Tanner Stuchlik of Tampa plan to be married May 16 at Pilsen. The bride-elect, daughter of Michel and Sherry Soyez of Marion, is a graduate of Marion High School.

  • Orphan Train exhibit coming

    Marion City Library will have a three-week Orphan Train exhibit in its Santa Fe room Sept. 15 to Oct. 5. Called “All Aboard the Orphan Train,” the exhibit will explore the Orphan Train movement, which lasted 75 years, from 1854 to 1929.

  • Programs to focus on WWII POW camp

    Author Daniel Markowitz will visit Peabody, Hillsboro, and Marion this coming week to publicize his new historical fiction book, “The Spoils of Victory,” inspired by stories of German prisoners of war in a World War II internment camp in Peabody. At 2 p.m. Sunday, he will read from his book in the Ann Potter Room of Peabody Township Library, 214 N. Walnut St., and lead a conversation with community members who have memories of the POWs.

  • Hillsboro native to publish 3rd book

    A book signing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Hillsboro Public Library will mark the release Oct. 2 of a new book by Hillsboro native David Vogel. “The Marvelous Light,” to be available from Amazon and Barnes and Noble, blends biblical scholarship, illustrations, humor, and personal insight examining implications of the sentence, “Let there be light.”

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

