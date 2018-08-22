HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



DeForest family attorney Brad Stout, Wichita, addresses 45 community members at Tuesday's open forum, while the DeForests, Katherine DeForest, Chuck DeForest Linda DeForest Long, and Paul Attwater, look on from the back.



Jerry Hess, 48, fills a special order Tuesday as he cuts and trims steaks. He has been the meat cutter at Carlsons' Grocry in Marion for 26 years.



The plasma torch at Prairie Oaks design cuts metal sheets into intricate designsat 14,000 degrees and can affect eyesight after a few soconds of direct viewing.