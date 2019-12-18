HEADLINES

  • Wind farm moratorium voted down by commission

    Although commissioner Dianne Novak is still sticking to her guns, a moratorium on wind farm development failed Monday on a vote of three to one, with commissioner Jonah Gehring not casting a vote in favor or against. County counsel Brad Jantz presented a proposed 120-day moratorium resolution at Monday’s meeting. Novak questioned the resolution having that short of a time frame. Jantz said the time frame could be longer if commissioners wanted.

  • Winter storms shut area schools

    Snow, ice cancel holiday events A winter storm system that move in from the Rocky Mountains brought one to five inches of snow to the county Sunday, said Mick McGuire, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita.

  • Historic building survey results sent to state

    Group lists 44 buildings for historical society’s review By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Results of a survey of Marion historic buildings were unveiled last week at a meeting in the community center.

  • Couple puts finishing touches on Main Street Cafe and Bakery

    It’s taking them longer than they expected to get the new Main Street Café and Bakery in Durham ready for business, but Mark and Kris Wiebe are nearing the finish line. They’ve been inundated with questions from eager fans of the eatery, who wonder when it will reopen.

  • Rescue stable adds donkeys to Christmas list

    When Amy Bayes of Greenwood Stables found out donkeys were being slaughtered for medicinal and makeup use in China, she decided save any she could. “My son has been to China twice this year and he’s seen it himself,” she said. “It’s such a mess.”

OTHER NEWS

  • Tacos with a side of donut

    It was hard to say Wednesday whether two food vendors were ganging up on Marion or whether Marionites were ganging up on them. Hurts Donuts in Wichita brought its emergency donut vehicle to Marion and parked next to Josh and Alison Tajchman’s Taco’s Food Truck at Main and Cedar Sts.

  • Car wash bill sheds light on spending

    A nearly $1,000 bill for washing Marion Police Department vehicles at J & K Car Wash was a lump expense for almost 18 months. The $941.44 bill occurred because the billing system was still being updated.

  • Marion's City council OKs design of high-speed Internet

    Marion city council Monday voted unanimously to approve a $7,492 high-speed broadband fiber network design and study to be paid in conjunction with TCT, the broadband division of Tri-County Telephone. The city and TCT will each pay half the cost.

  • Foundation seeks applications

    Hillsboro Community Foundation will award grants up to $20,000 Feb. 11 during the Hillsboro High School basketball game. For more information about non-profit funding opportunities, contact director Virginia Martens at (620) 947-0170 or by e-mail at director@hcfoundationks.org.

  • Youth vaping meeting slated for Jan. 16 in Marion

    Youth vaping will be the topic of a town hall meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Marion Community Center. The second of two such meetings in the county, DCCCA representative Crystal Dalmasso will talk with parents and caregivers about the importance of talking with youth about vaping.

  • Seatbelts: A habit that saves lives

    Even though most accidents in Marion are at low speeds, they can still cause significant injury when people don’t wear seatbelts, Marion police chief Clinton Jeffrey said. “We don’t work a lot of serious accidents because the speed limits are so low here in town, but it’s still a big factor,” he said. “You can get some pretty good injuries from not wearing your seatbelt.”

COUNTY

  • Commissioner, engineer at odds over roads

    Goebel says department has no place to store salt to treat icy, slick roads By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer County commissioners and county engineer Brice Goebel discussed costs and benefits of salting and slurrying paved county roads during Monday’s meeting.

  • Third vote the charm for raises, bonus

    County commissioners spent a lot of time discussing a raises and bonuses for county employees and finally came to a decision after the first two votes ended in ties. County commissioner Randy Dallke, who missed the early part of Monday’s commission meeting because he had a work-related meeting to attend, had to cast a tiebreaker vote after he came in.

  • County could join new extension district

    Marion County’s extension program could become part of a two-county extension district that includes Dickenson County. The new district, if approved, would be created July 1.

  • Assistance group given new name, $2,500 donation

    Poverty assistance group Circles of Marion County announced a change last week in Florence, of both name and affiliation. The group is now Core Communities Marion County. “With Circles USA, we didn’t get the support we needed for a full-time program,” member Mark Rogers said.

  • Housing deposit grant available for seniors

    A grant given to North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging will provide deposit assistance to low-income renters. Stacy Tipton, housing coordinator for North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging, said grants will help with utility and rent deposits.

  • List of resheduled school Christmas concerts

    The Goessel Elementary School’s Christmas Concert was rescheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday. Hillsboro Middle School’s program was moved to Tuesday, and the high school concert was moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

DEATHS

  • Jerry Karr

    Services for former state senator Gerald “Jerry” Lee Karr, 83, who died Dec. 8 at the Holiday Resort in Emporia, were Tuesday. He was born on Oct. 15, 1936, at Emporia, to Orren and Kathleen Keller Karr.

  • Ralph Richmond

    Services for Ralph Richmond, 86, who died Dec. 12 at St. Luke Living Center in Marion, will be 11 a.m. Dec. 27 at Eastmoor United Methodist Church in Marion. He was born March 21, 1933, to Clyde and Henrietta Conyers Richmond in rural Marion. He married Wanda Propp on Oct. 2, 1955, in Marion.

  • Ruby Suderman

    Services for Ruby Suderman, 99, who died Dec. 13 at Parkside Home in Hillsboro were Wednesday at Ebenfeld M.B. Church in Hillsboro. She was born Aug. 9, 1920, in Fairview, Oklahoma to J.C. and Minnie Grunau. She married Leon Suderman Oct. 2, 1942, in Fairview.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Joe Dvorak

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Patrick Sauble

DOCKET

OPINION

  • The dangers of being stranded in a news 'desert'

    While we lament yet another week of raging at the dying of the fight by tilting-at-windmills commissioner “Dawn Quixote,” otherwise known as Dianne Novak, we’re heartened that another public official has refused to go gentle into the good night of public service. Rather than pandering to public passions about wind farms, slippery roads, and Christmas bonuses, public service often means questioning what bureaucrats gloss over in their unceasing attempts to transform discussions into rubber-stamping marathons.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A trek to the city

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    It's time for a wind farm moratorium

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Corrections and clarifications

PEOPLE

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Marion girls secure 1st win of season

    Marion girls basketball didn’t end last week’s Marion Classic in ideal fashion Saturday but there were definite high notes to Friday’s win over Remington. The Warriors stuck out a tight 36-34 win, largely thanks to a 13-2 advantage in the second quarter.

  • Centre teams defeat archrival Herington

    Centre girls and boys basketball teams both finished 1-2 in the pre-season tournament last week at Herington. They both defeated Herington in Friday match-ups.

  • Bowling league results

MORE…

