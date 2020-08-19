HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion High School coach Jordan Metro runs the ball during a scrimmage with players on the first day of practice Monday. The team will be issued helmets with "splash guards" to protect them from COVID-19. Marion High School coach Jordan Metro runs the ball during a scrimmage with players on the first day of practice Monday. The team will be issued helmets with "splash guards" to protect them from COVID-19.



A construction crew preps the site of Marion County's new transfer station Monday for a load of cement. A construction crew preps the site of Marion County's new transfer station Monday for a load of cement.



Customers gather to buy ice cream from the Verd Ice Cream truck while it is stopped in the 700 block of Freeborn St. Friday evening. Customers gather to buy ice cream from the Verd Ice Cream truck while it is stopped in the 700 block of Freeborn St. Friday evening.