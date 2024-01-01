HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Waiting for his next meal to scurry by, this barred owl perches above a wren house causing occupants to hide until he flew away Thursday evening south of Florence.



Tillie Schafers, 93, of Marion practices on her piano lesson. She says it keeps her mind active.



Marion County Lake was host for its annual Bluegrass at the Lake Festival Friday and Saturday