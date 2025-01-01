HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Monday was quiet for most, but city workers were kept busy clearing away snow in downtown Marion.
Neighbor Shyla Harris captured this image of flames overtaking garage late Friday night in Florence.
Jameson Miles pulls down an offensive rebound only to jump back up for a short two-point shot. The Warriors lost 66-56 to Pike Valley at home Friday.
Even birds were shivering in the cold Monday as this blue jay found shelter at a feeder.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2025 Hoch Publishing