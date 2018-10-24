HEADLINES

  • New dispute arises between city, Beneke

    A letter from Mike Beneke, handed to mayor Todd Heitschmidt during the public comment session at Monday’s city council meeting, prompted an executive session with the council and city attorney Susan Robson. The letter refers to a contract between Beneke and the city, forged in July, that Beneke would mow the flood levee adjacent to his property at 601 W. Main St., the former Straub’s International location. Beneke would keep the hay after mowing and pay the city 1/3 of its value. After a showdown between the city and Beneke arose soon afterward over silage piled on the property, allegedly in violation of city code, the city in August exercised its 30-day right to cancel the contract.

  • Bank account transfers led to charges

    A year and three months before Teresa Huffman retired as county economic development director, she allegedly drained the assets of two inactive charitable groups she’d overseen and deposited the money into an account for a third inactive program. A year after her retirement, she allegedly moved that money into her personal bank account and used part of it to buy herself a mobile home and camper.

  • Funding source uncertain for one non-profit

    Leadership Marion County and Leadership Marion County Children’s Foundation were originally funded in 2009 by the Kansas Health Foundation, who gave Central Kansas Community Foundation a $100,000 endowment to equally fund both programs, according to Chase Willhite, KHF assistant vice president for communications. CKCF, which still has a donation portal for the programs on its website, is the manager of the money for the initiative.

  • Plowing snow is just part of the job

    Sherri Pankratz of Lincolnville might be a senior engineering technician for Kansas Department of Transportation, but that doesn’t mean she can’t do hands-on work when required. “When the snow flies, there’s a good chance I’m on call,” she said.

  • Pancreatitis patient low in strength, high in faith

    After going to the hospital June 15 for abdominal pain, Terry Holt was not given hope to live. After a few days at Newton Medical Center, Holt’s heart stopped, and he was brought back using CPR.

  • Commission concerned over districts

    County commissioner Randy Dallke expressed concern regarding possible restructuring of Marion County’s commission districts. “How we come up and divide this is a very interesting question,” he said. “Providing better representation should be the goal.”

  • Security 1st Title luncheon packs house

    The third annual Security 1st Title barbeque was Oct. 17 at the Marion Community Center and required additional seating, with enough food for 165 guests. David Argyle and Ethan Pound are full-time cooks for Security 1st, working between 50 and 60 events across the state for 2018.

  • Deines family has reunion

    The family of Phillip Deines Sr. held its 33rd family reunion Oct. 14 at Lincolnville’s community building for a basket dinner. Attending from Ramona were Merv and Leona Deines, Terry and Julie Deines; Dylan, Carly, and Makenzi Deines, and Jeff Deines.

  • 80-year-old farmer throws in the towel

    Despite having polio at age 11, which left him with aches in his legs every morning, Robert Neuwirth of Lincolnville has farmed all his life. He began working with his father, John, at age 12 and hasn’t stopped. Until now, that is.

  • 'Florence nearing water deal' council member says

    Florence city council held a 40-minute executive session at Monday’s meeting to discuss the lease regarding Crystal Springs. The council was present, along with mayor Bob Gayle and city attorney Randy Pankratz.

  • County Seat celebrates 40th anniversary

    County Seat Decorating Center in Marion has a different focus from when Jeannie and Brad Wildin bought the business as 22 year-olds. When the couple purchased it from Walt Oelschlager in 1978, the business was centered around furniture, with limited flooring options.

  • Fall leaves have many uses around the home

    By the time autumn hits full swing, many trees will have shed their leaves for the season, and the last vestiges of red, yellow and orange magic will have faded to brown. Raking, blowing and collecting leaves becomes the primary chores of lawn and yard maintenance, and presents most homeowners with large piles of gathered leaves to tend to. It is impossible to count just how many leaves fall to the ground each year, or just how many pounds of leaves get collected curbside, but the numbers are substantial. Cleaning up leaves is considerable work, but not all of those leaves need to be carted away. In fact, there are several different uses of leaves that can be beneficial.

  • Who's left holding the bag?

    Teresa Huffman’s arrest on charges of misusing public money offers important lessons that go well beyond whether she is trustworthy. Huffman is, of course, innocent until proved guilty. That’s not true of the system that created the possibility of her guilt.

  • County's new math

    The more the county talks about adding two more commissioners, the sillier the idea seems. Rather than solve the seriously fractured nature of the current commission, adding two more voices would seem unlikely to resolve the cacophony of discord that prevents commissioners from meaningfully governing. Historically, the best county commissioners have been the ones who look out for county interests as a whole rather than pursue agendas that further their individual districts.

  • A few more catty comments

    If you think your life is challenging, try being the ball of fur that occasionally allows me to share her queen-size bed in the home she daily patrols and so carefully decorates with small tufts of hair. Yesterday was a traumatic day for both of us. After an intense period of negotiation that included overturning a sofa and un-clenching toenails buried into carpet, we experienced 10 minutes of mournful moaning en route to a gaggle of white-coated people intent on poking, prodding, and eventually jabbing her with needles.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    That old bridge at Jacob's Crossing

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Corrections and clarifications

  • Victory-starved Marion crushes Bluestem

    Throughout the bumpy year, Marion’s had big bouts with shortcomings, dropping five consecutive games to stand at 1-6 prior to Friday’s regular season finale at Leon-Bluestem. While 1-6 is hard times at Marion, even that is hard to come by in Leon with the Lions getting roughed up on a weekly basis.

  • Centre finishes district play at 4-1

  • Marion runner strides to state meet

    Despite being short of a full team for 2018, Marion capped a successful season Saturday at regionals at John Redmond Lake. Heidi Grimmett provided the highlight performance, placing third and running a personal best of 20:53.7.

  • Centre schools complete active-shooter training

    Children are familiar with fire drills at school, and now they are getting used to active-shooter drills. Centre staff received active-shooter training in August, and earlier this month students were trained.

