A fractionation tower headed to a McPherson refinery is parked at the US-56 and US-77 roundabout outside Marion Monday night.



A frame mounted on a concrete slab west of Central Park will soon become a sign about historic flooding in Marion. The sign will be unveiled the week of Old Settlers' Day.



Assistant coach Jason Stika, a former Centre football player, coaches quarterback Braxton Smith during a break in the game Friday at Herington. Cougars won the game, 46-0.