Convicted financial felon Jonathan Clayton, promoted from dogcatcher to interim city clerk amid a spate of firings and resignations in Peabody, disappeared the same weekend as a state lawyer demanded almost immediate return of $740,000 in COVID aid that Clayton had helped obtain, the Record learned Wednesday.
City officials have repeatedly suggested no financing wrongdoing in the Aug. 3 disappearance of Clayton, whose husband is a city council member,
Ten days after his disappearance, there’s still no sign of Peabody interim city clerk Jonathan Clayton, the convicted financial felon promoted from dogcatcher to interim city clerk after mass resignations and firings in Peabody.
Questions about his disappearance have mounted in the wake of reports that he may be wanted in another county and that he sent townsfolk mysterious emails after he vanished Aug. 3.
Inflated appraisals and rising tax rates sent real estate delinquencies soaring to record levels this year.
Compared to last year, 19.3% more properties owe 43.4% more unpaid taxes.
A year and a day after an unprecedented raid on
The charge is not because he raided the
Marion County taxpayers have begun receiving so-called “revenue neutral” notices about real estate taxes to be imposed later this year.
The notices are required by state law. What they show is not only how much governments plan to charge taxpayers but also how changes in appraised property values will impact individual taxpayers’ bills.
County commissioner Randy Dallke was mowing grass on property he owns when a glint in a garage caught his eye.
Dallke turned off his mower and went to see what had caused the glint.
County commissioners reviewed county counsel Brad Jantz’s latest revisions to an anti-30x30 resolution Monday before sending it back for more revision.
Jantz was instructed to return Monday with what are expected to be final revisions.
Sunflower Theatre will get an executive director thanks to a $20,000 grant from Kansas Arts Commission.
That will pay for a director’s salary.
Centre and Herington schools may form a joint baseball team.
Neither school has a program now. There weren’t enough players at Centre to form a team last year.
Most schools in the county will open their doors this week.
Classes at Peabody began today. Most classes at Centre and Marion begin Thursday. Classes at Hillsboro, the late starter this year, will begin Aug. 22.
Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network, which facilitates remote technology in area schools, will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Marion district office, 101 N. Thorp St., Marion. More information is available from Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.
The last thing Marion County needed was another secrecy-shrouded scandal to weaken public trust in institutions of government.
Unfortunately, that’s just what it got last week in Peabody when it was disclosed that a convicted financial felon, promoted from dogcatcher to city clerk and behind in his court-ordered restitution, had vanished.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTY: What have you been reading?
LETTERS: What's old is new,
A cover-up?
At a Sunday gathering in Marion Senior Center, 125 people looked back at a police raid one year to the day earlier on the
“Unwarranted, the Senseless Death of Joan Meyer,” an award winning documentary produced by the Wichita Eagle, was shown.
-
More than a dozen people attended the 78th annual Skinner reunion Aug. 4 at the home of Mackenzie Young in Peabody.
The reunion was for descendants of William and Margaret Skinner and James and Amanda Skinner.
Directors of Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main St., Suite 204. Newton.
