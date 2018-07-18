HEADLINES

  • Despite rain, drought still taking a very human toll

    Despite heavy rain this week that was so intense, it caused street flooding in some places, it may take months of rainy weather to correct the extreme drought currently afflicting Marion County. Private wells and ponds throughout the county have gone dry.

  • Crop on the chopping block: Will corn be grain or silage?

    It’s still the middle of July, and already cornfields are being chopped for silage. Corn seed supplier Terry Vinduska of Marion has been walking cornfields recently and is seeing things he’s never seen before.

  • No charges filed after dog bites second child

    A dog already deemed a nuisance animal because it had bitten another child was whisked away from a Florence ballpark by its owner after it bit an 8-year-old Marion boy Sunday. But after stopping the owner’s car, sheriff’s deputies failed to check the animal’s history before deciding is wasn’t vicious and issued no tickets.

  • Parent complains of illegal tattooing

    When Bryan Hess’s 16-year-old son came home with an unexpected tattoo on his chest a week and a half ago, the Marion father was not happy. “It’s one of those things I’d like to have known about before it happened, of course,” Hess said. “I was concerned that it happened without us knowing about it.”

  • Pregnant woman shoved from car enroute to hospital

    A pregnant Marion woman was shoved against a window, then pushed out of a car while being driven to be checked at a hospital last week, police said. Her boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery and domestic battery.

  • City qits paying economic group

    Marion city council members Monday voted not to pay dues to Marion County Community Economic Development Corp. Their decision came after months of wrangling over what, if anything, the development group was accomplishing and what its vision is.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • When a dog goes missing

    “How am I going to explain it to my kids when we can’t find the dog?” Florence resident Carrie Toupin asked. Heart wrenching pain. Overwhelming fear. Maybe even a bit of anger rolled in — typical feelings of an owner who lost a pet.

  • Spreading the fragrance of pleasure

    Lea Schwart takes her pleasure giving pleasure to others — particularly those who get little pleasure elsewhere. Schwart, who lives on Nighthawk Rd. almost equally distant from Marion, Hillsboro, and Peabody, buys marked-down flowers from florists in Wichita, arranges them, and delivers them to people she does, and doesn’t, know in nursing homes, assisted-living centers, and senior centers.

  • Workshop brings opera to Marion

    Opera is coming to Marion next week. A master class of 11 advanced students and young professional singers, one an exchange student from China, will practice for more than a week, then perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 3, 7 p.m. Aug. 4, and 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Marion Community Center.

  • County rejects low bid on sign project

    Opting to go with a familiar and reliable provider instead of a slightly lower bidder, county commissioners voted Monday to accept a $36,968.70 bid from National Signs of Ottawa for replacement road signs in the southeast portion of the county. The contract is part of a multi-year effort, with a total price of nearly $300,000, to replace all road signs in the county.

  • Parade, music to highlight Burdick Labor Day

    “Faith, Family, and Friends” sums up the spirit of the Burdick community, which will present its 46th annual Labor Day celebration Sept. 2 and 3. At 2 p.m. Sept. 3, a parade will bring many people to the small town, population 60. Advanced registration is being accepted by Jennifer Kassebaum at (785) 983-4407.

  • Forgotten works to be on display

    Forgotten works of art by 23 McPherson area artists, including Marion native Wayne Conyers, will be on display through the end of August at McPherson Arts Alliance Gallery, 223 S. Main St., McPherson. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays.

  • Tampa to combine events

    Instead of Tampa State Bank sponsoring a hog roast and the city of Tampa sponsoring a Trail Days Festival, the two events are being combined into one Aug. 25. It will include bouncy houses, a cake walk, medallion hunt, car show, vendors, snow cones, and turtle races. A pulled pork dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

  • Woman escapes captor

    Reportedly beaten and held hostage in a bathroom by an ex-boyfriend who broke her cell phone and threatened to kill her, a 23-year-old Hillsboro woman escaped last week from a residence in the 300 block of N. Main St. and went for help. Hillsboro police said Monday that they were called at 7:15 a.m. July 7 to a house a block away, where the victim, whose name and age were redacted from an official offense report, apparently had fled.

  • Demos to highlight Threshing Days

    A visit to Goessel during Threshing Days, Aug. 3 to 5, will provide a look back in time, when threshing, corn binding/shelling, and plowing were common. Sawmill, threshing, and field demonstrations will be offered every afternoon. A draft horse demonstration is scheduled for all afternoon Aug. 4, and large engine start ups will be offered every day.

DEATHS

  • Ernest Edens

    Services for Peabody Health and Rehab resident Ernest Lee Edens, 81, who died Thursday at Newton Medical Center, were Monday at Baker Funeral Home. Burial was in Prairie Lawn Cemetery. Born June 5, 1937, in Blackburn, Oklahoma, to James Barow Edens and Alice May (Lee) Edens, he was a Korean War veteran.

  • Irvin McPheeters

    Services for retired farmer and driver Irvin Leroy McPheeters, 94, who died July 10 at Peabody Health and Rehab, were Friday at First Baptist Church, Peabody. Born May 2, 1924, in rural Peabody to William John Sr. and Ella Augusta (Eberhard) McPheeters, he married Pauline May Traux on Jan. 20, 1946.

  • Freddie Mosiman

    Services for Fred Mosiman, III, 63, who died July 11 at Botkin Care and Rehabilitation Center in Wellington, will be 2 p.m. July 28 at Baker Funeral Home Wichita chapel.

  • Reuben Zerger

    Services for former Marion carpenter Reuben K. Zerger, 96, who died July 17, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marion Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion.

  • IN MEMORIUM:

    Joan Wambsganss

  • IN MEMORIUM:

    Donna Kristek

  • Extreme sun trigered disease

    It was 10 years ago but seems like yesterday, said the man, who asked to be known only as Mark. After spending a few months in late 2008 cutting firewood along a creek southeast of Hillsboro, he began to develop a skin rash.

  • Alternative styles more accepted

    In a time when East meets West, alternative health care is becoming increasingly popular. For more than 2500 years, Chinese medicine has paired holistic and non-invasive procedures to promote wellness, improve range of motion, and prevent illness.

  • A dilly-dilly of a deal on exonomic development

    There’s something both comforting and frightening about small-town America, where the trees meet across the street and you wave your hand and say hello to everyone you meet. Venturing here for four months a year, I’m always struck by what stays the same and what changes.

    Lving in Mayberry RFD

  • Tackle, block, drill, get ready

    In an intense week of work in 90-degree heat, 30 Marion Florence High School football players honed their game skills at football camp last week. Head coach Shaun Craft said all camp participants would be part of the team.

  • Hess wins seniors tourney

    Bryan Hess led all golfers at Marion Country Club’s seniors tournament last week with an 18-hole total of 67. A total of 27 golfers competed in the age-50-and-older tournament, which had flights for five age groups.

  • Goessel plans 5K walk or run

    A 5K walk or run will be 7 a.m. Aug. 4 at Goessel Threshing Days. A one mile run is an option. A $25 entry fee will benefit the high school cross country team and include a T-shirt if registered by Friday, and a Threshing Days button.

  • College degrees and honors

