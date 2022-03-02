HEADLINES

  • High-speed chase nets wealth of stolen goods

    A pickup, a four-wheeler, and numerous pieces of outdoor equipment stolen from Carquest and AgPower in Hillsboro were found after a high speed chase came to an end at gunpoint Tuesday morning in a field near Peabody. The stolen equipment had been loaded earlier in the day onto a trailer stolen from McPherson. The trailer was pulled by a truck also stolen from McPherson.

  • Crash kills 2 Tabor athletes

    Two Tabor College football players were killed and a third was seriously injured in a fiery one-vehicle accident at 3:51 a.m. Sunday south of Hillsboro on Indigo Rd. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Toyota 4Runner driven by Jonathan M. Medina, 19, went off Indigo Rd. at a correction jog south of Hillsboro and overturned against an embankment.

  • State, county mourn fallen sheriff

    As it was when Rob Craft’s body was returned to Marion after his death, a large crowd of emergency responders lined streets Saturday and attended his Saturday funeral to bid him farewell. More than a dozen fire trucks from all Marion County lined E. Denver St. at the entrance to the cemetery. Trucks from Butler, Chase, and Morris County also parked along the street.

  • $95,000 infusion is just the ticket for renovating theater

    Sunflower Theater in Peabody, which has been in a state of renovation since 2019, has received three grants totaling more than $95,000 in quick succession. The largest is an $85,000 Heritage Trust Grant from the Kansas Historical Society to repair, clean, and secure the exterior envelope of the building.

  • Sexual assault of teen investigated

    Hillsboro police were continuing Tuesday to investigate a reported rape involving a 17-year-old girl. According to police chief Jessie Hiebert, a suspect — also a juvenile — had not been arrested as of Tuesday evening.

  • Work release denied 2nd time

    A Marion man originally granted work release when he was sentenced to jail Dec. 13 for driving under the influence has been told twice by a judge that he must remain in jail. In a Feb. 22 hearing, Judge Benjamin Sexton declined to reinstate Laramie Siebert’s work release, which Sexton ended Jan. 13 after hearing that Siebert had quit his job the day before he told Sexton during sentencing for his third DUI conviction that he worked for 2K Feeders.

  • Wind farm foe put on probation

    Despite a flurry of motions, a Florence woman was sentenced Feb. 22 to 18 months’ probation, ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation, and told to register as a violent offender. Judge Benjamin Sexton handed down the sentence to Amy D. Stutzman for her Sept. 30 conviction on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

  • 84-year-old fan entertains Tabor athletes

    Ever since Joyce Kessler, 84, was in school at Lehigh, she has been involved with men’s basketball. “I like basketball boys because I always was with them,” she said. “We pooled cars to go to games together.”

  • County to drop firefighter app

    Volunteer firefighters who want to continue getting texts, maps, and alerts about fires on their cell phones will have to pay $11 a year for the service starting in July. Commissioners voted 4-1 Monday to stop paying for Active 911 service for county firefighters.

  • Drugs, gun found in traffic stop

    A traffic stop at 12:33 a.m. Sunday outside the Tabor College visitor center in Hillsboro led to seizure of a weapon and drugs with an estimated street value of $630 to $940. Included were an ounce of methamphetamine, 0.9 of a gram of heroin, 4 grams of marijuana, and an oil burner regarded as drug manufacturing paraphernalia.

  • Schools split on requiring masks on buses

    The five school districts in Marion are reacting differently to last week’s federal recommendation loosening mask requirements on public vehicles. Hillsboro and Peabody-Burns have lifted mask requirements on their transportation.

  • Deputy completes training

    Recently hired deputy sheriff Landon Goodman graduated Friday from a 14-week training program at Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Hutchinson. Graduation fulfills state requirements certifying him as a law enforcement officer in Kansas.

  • Developmental screenings set

    Children newborn to age 5 will be screened for motor, language, communication, cognitive, social, emotional, hearing, and visual development from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Marion Presbyterian Church, 600 E. Lawrence St. Appointments for the free screenings are necessary. They are being accepted by early childhood special education instructor Michelle Meyer at (620) 381-3218.

  • Vincent Driver

    Services for Vincent Driver, 87, who died Friday at Salem Home in Hillsboro, were Sunday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church. Born Nov. 2, 1934, in Newton, he married Anne Albert on Nov. 28, 1970, in Wichita.

  • Norine Holtsclaw

    Services for Norine Holtsclaw, 85, who died Jan. 28 at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Marion Christian Church. She was born Sept. 24, 1936, in Newkirk, Oklahoma, to Elijah and Sarah Marie Fadley.

  • Gordon Koehn

    Services for Gordon Koehn, 86, who died Feb. 23 at Mercy Hospital in Moundridge, were Sunday at Alexanderfeld Mennonite Church in rural Hillsboro with interment in the church cemetery. He was born March 10, 1935, in Galva to Jonas and Laura Koehn. He married Doris Koehn on May 17, 1957, in Burns. She preceded him in death.

    Tommy Bowen

    Rodney Heath

    Dan Ludwig

  • Smoke's about to get in our eyes

    Smoke will start rising from fields this month and next as peak burning season begins for Marion County and the rest of the Flint Hills. According to extension agent Rickey Roberts, March and April are the best times to do controlled burns because plants have not started putting out burn-resistant fresh growth.

  • Snow fails to help dry spell

    Despite recent snowfall, Kansas farmers are reporting abnormally dry conditions or, in the northwest corner of the county, moderate drought. “The snows are not as wet when they get so cold — when you get close to single digits,” agronomist Michael Dietz said. “We get more moisture when it’s closer to freezing. The colder it gets, the more it freeze-dries.”

  • Lime restores proper pH

    Applying lime to soil when it becomes too acidic helps farmers improve their crop output and allows for the most efficient use of nutrients. Soil pH can influence activity of beneficial microorganisms. Bacteria that decompose organic matter in soil are hindered in strongly acidic soils. This prevents organic matter from breaking down, resulting in an accumulation of organic matter and the tie up of nutrients, particularly nitrogen, that are held in organic matter.

  • It's criminal how we enforce the law

    Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times and you have our criminal justice system — not just in Marion County but elsewhere, as well. As any reader of jail bookings and criminal cases on our Docket page knows, the names rarely change, and it most certainly isn’t to protect the innocent.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Temperature Tuesday

  • Library to show old 8mm films

    Old 8mm films of Peabody will be shown 1 to 3 p.m. March 13 in Ann Potter Room at Peabody Township Library. The films were made between 1940 and 1971. They feature a 1941 Jamboree, a new 1941 fire truck, a Fourth of July pool party from 1947, a ’50s school track and field day, and junior high football.

  • Student uses break for service

    Noah Bartel of Hillsboro, a freshmen majoring in construction science and management at Kansas State University, spent his semester break on a service trip to Hammond, Louisiana. Bartel was one of 14 students and two advisers who spent five days in January serving Louisiana residents whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Ida. They installed vinyl siding, flooring, ramps for people with disabilities, and electrical rough-ins.

  • Designers sought

    Peabody Dreamers’ Club is looking for junior high and senior high students or community members who will submit designs for this year’s Peabody Sunday Cruise T-shirt. Interested parties are being asked to contact Linsey Foth at (785) 214-2938 or Linda Martinez at (785) 488-6856.

  • Bingo planned

    Bingo for women only will be Friday at Peabody Legion Hall. A social hour will begin at 5 p.m., followed by bingo at 6 p.m. Entry fee will be $2. Pizza will be available until 8 p.m.

  • Happy Hustlers

    Josie Wealand gave a project talk, “How to Fit a Market Steer,” when Happy Hustlers 4-H club met at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Marion County Lake hall. Twenty-six members, five leaders, and six parents answered roll call by telling their middle names.

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • Schools preparing for little kids

    Area schools are preparing for a new crop of kindergarten and preschool students. Marion-Florence students must be 5 years old by Aug. 31 to enroll.

  • Students excited about musical

    When Marion High School announced its spring play, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” to students, teacher Ruth Springer said she had kids jumping at the chance to play some of the characters. Coming off of Marion’s fall play, the more serious “The Sound of Music,” kids were excited to play straightforward, whimsical characters like Augustus Gloop and Veruca Salt.

  • Trojan girls storm past Moundridge

    The Moundridge Wildcats have had a knack for being a nuisance for the Hillsboro High School girls basketball team. It was the Wildcats that spoiled the Trojans’ state title hopes a year ago in a sub-state title game, crushing Hillsboro’s best season since 2014.

  • Trojans shake off slow start, crush Celtics to advance

    Few teams have had luck standing up to the Hillsboro High School boys’ basketball team this season. The Hutchinson-Trinity Celtics, who the Trojans already crushed earlier in the season, 63-36, did something few have been able to do this season in the opening round of sub-state Tuesday at Hillsboro.

  • High-scoring Goessel boys advance

    Goessel’s boys thrilled a home crowd with their highest point production of the season as the Bluebirds defeated Burrton, 72-43, in a first-round Class 1A Division I sub-state game Thursday. Three Bluebirds scoring in double digits helped Goessel build a 17-point lead in the second quarter.

  • Wrestler finally medals at state

    After a record-breaking season and two years of heartbreaking losses at state, Hillsboro wrestler Tristan Rathbone finally medaled last week, placing fifth place in the Class 3-2-1A state wrestling championships. Rathbone, who entered the tournament with a 39-3 record, suffered two defeats by falls while winning three matches — two by decisions, one by a fall.

  • Late rally falls short as season ends for 5 county teams

    More than half of Marion County’s high school basketball teams were eliminated in the first games of sub-state tournament competition this past week. The eighth-seeded Marion boys and girls were eliminated Saturday in home play-in games in the nine-team Remington Class 2A sub-state.

  • County teams ranked

    Hillsboro’s boys have occupied the top spot in most Class 2A polls this season. But how would the Trojans rank in a “Hoosiers”-style system that puts all schools, regardless of enrollment, in a single class?

