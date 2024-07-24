HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A damaged tractor blocks K-15 north of Hillsboro Tuesday after it turned into a passing semi, which then overturned in a ditch, spilling fuel and its load of corn.



Kids of various ages styled themselves to walk a runway and show off their fashion Monday at one of the first public events of this week's Marion County Fair. Out of 17 kids participating, only one was a boy. The fair will continue with a parade tonight, rodeos Thursday and Friday, and a demolition derby Saturday.



CVL Star Cinch Smith helps his team reach Saturday's state finals by nailing a base hit to third Friday night against Parsons, allowing him to reach and driving in a teammate on third. The team will represent Kansas in a regional tournament this week in Denver.