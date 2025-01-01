HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Tessa Haines, who plays a costume seamstress, and Ty Koehn, who plays her assistant, dance as Ty wears a gown during the children's musical "Golly Gee Whiz," performed twice over the weekend at the Performing Arts Center in Marion.
A doe was on high alert Tuesday morning, watching and listening for occupants of a home near 90th and Clover Rds. as two other deer grazed nearby. A quick stomp of a hoof and off they ran to nearby woods and cover.
Clint "Huffy" Dayhuff, lead singer of Huffy and the Night Train, sips on a homemade cocktail after performing Friday night at Bluegrass at the Lake.
Driver Chuck Rude and breeder Gary Penner take Goessel Threshing Day participants for rides Saturday led by Penner's percherons.
