HEADLINES

  • Bad behavior erupts again

    A claim that Marion County commission chairman Dianne Novak worked behind the backs of the other two members caused commissioner Randy Dallke to angrily chastise Novak publically, going to the extreme of shouting “shut up” at her. After an executive session with county counselor Brad Jantz, Novak asked where the process was on questionable handling of money by former EMS director Ed Debesis. She also asked whether the missing CPR class attendance rosters had been located.

  • Development group likely to disband

    The future of a county economic development corporation hangs in limbo after the resignation of three core board members. Jared Jost, Hannah Bourbon, and Clint Seibel all recently submitted resignations from the board effective Dec. 31.

  • Deputy hits deer at 80 mph

    One of three officers speeding from a manhunt near Ramona to a non-violent domestic dispute in Hillsboro suffered minor injuries when he hit a deer with his squad car while traveling 80 mph Friday on Quail Creek Rd. north of 330th Rd. Deputies David Harper-Head and Bronson Shipman and Hillsboro officer Gary Slater had been searching for more than an hour for a suspect who had fled from a Lost Springs residence, according to radio transmissions monitored by the newspaper.

  • City council makes quick work of business

    Marion City Council held one of its shortest meetings on record Nov. 19 when they adjourned after 32 minutes that included an executive session to discuss purchasing real estate. After the executive session, council members voted to give the go-ahead to city employees to present a counter-offer on the proposed purchase of 45 acres of land north of the airport runway. The owner, Russell Groves of Hillsboro, wants $110,000 for land where the city wants to extend the municipal airport runway.

  • Florence community to celebrate Christmas

    Open house at Harvey House Museum will be 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1. Florence Historical Society will welcome visitors and give tours of the museum. Community calendars will be available for pickup. Santa arrives

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Bakeries have best Thanksgiving business ever

    Orders came fast and swift for bakeries in Marion County last week, and their operators put in long hours to fill them in time for Thanksgiving Day. This was the second Thanksgiving for OK Bread Co., a country bakery at 2451 Upland Rd.

  • Grant will provide student psychosocial services

    Students needing mental health support services in Marion County will soon be served through a psychosocial program of Prairie View Mental Health. RESPECT Group, funded by a $5,000 grant from the Schowalter Foundation, will serve students who are not Prairie View clients but have been identified by school counselors and teachers as being in need of psychosocial rehabilitation. In addition to Marion County students, the program will serve Harvey County students as well.

  • Tabor to perform Handel's 'Messiah'

    Tabor College Oratorio Chorus and Orchestra will unveil its rendition of Handel’s “Messiah” 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Richert Auditorium. The performance will include more than 100 singers, with a blend of alumni, Tabor faculty and students. Soloists include senior Winter Waple, and faculty member Jen Stephenson in the soprano section; junior Kelsey Huxman, and senior Katherine Coleman from the altos; tenor and alumnae Reuven Isaac; and sophomore Jordan Roth, and faculty member David Martens from the bass section.

  • Tampa PRIDE to celebrate Christmas

    Activities for Tampa PRIDE’s Christmas Sunday fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 2 with a free will donation supper of soup, chili dogs and ice cream. The meal lasts to 6:30 p.m. at the community building. At that time, Santa arrives. Games for all ages will be 7:30-8:30 p.m.

  • Christmas light tour at lake scheduled

    Marion County Lake is holding its 10th annual Christmas light drive-thru 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9. Santa will be on hand with candy canes for visitors, while elves direct traffic though the acres of lights and holiday displays.

  • Co-op office clerk likes farmers

    Savannah Unruh of Marion has been working at Cooperative Grain and Supply at Marion since January and is enjoying getting to know farmers. She started with the company as an elevator worker at Hillsboro shortly after graduating from Hillsboro High School in May 2017.

  • TC Wireless holding open house

    TC Wireless will have an open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1 during Hillsboro’s Down Home Christmas. Refreshments will be served, and the business will formally introduce Melany Ink as its assistant retail manager.

  • Food safety class offered

    ServSafeFood, a class to teach safe handling practices to people who handle and serve food to the public, will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at HillsboroCityoffice, 118 E. Grand Ave. The certification program is free for Marion County residents. Registration deadline is Nov. 30 and can be done at Marion County extension office (620) 382-2325. The program is provided by K-State Research and Extension in partnership with the Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association.

DEATHS

  • Alta Mae Huffington

    Alta Mae Huffington 93, died Nov. 24 at Peabody Health and Rehabilitation in Peabody. No services are planned. She was born Nov. 4, 1925, in Florence.

  • Menno Neufeld

    Menno Neufeld, 82, died Nov. 26 in Marion. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion, with committal service at 2:30 p.m. at North Inman Cemetery, and the memorial service 10 a.m. Friday at Strassburg Baptist Church in Marion

  • Stephen Vincent

    Services for musician Stephen Vincent, 67, who died at his Palm Village home in Reedley, California, Nov. 11 will be 1 p.m. today at The Shari Flaming Center for the Arts in Hillsboro, and also at 11 a.m. at Reedley Mennonite Brethren Church in Reedley. Burial will be in Gnadenau cemetery, rural Hillsboro. Vincent was born and raised in Riverside, California, and was preceded in death by his parents, Eileen and Lloyd Vincent.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Russ Ediger

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Bidding farewell to a turkey of an idea

    Black Friday. Small Business Saturday. Cyber Monday. We’d just as soon forget these made-up names for assaults on charge cards’ credit limits and concentrate instead on a post-Thanksgiving day for which we all can be truly thankful: End of Leftovers Day. As wonderful as last Thursday’s feast was, even turkey and all the trimmings eventually wear out their welcome. Warmed-over leftovers followed by cold turkey sandwiches followed by turkey tetrazzini followed by turkey soup brings new appreciation for the lowly hamburger and bratwurst. At least we didn’t extend all the way to turkey sausage in my household.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    The grandma car

PEOPLE

SPORTS PREVIEW

  • Marion boys rely on experience

    With four starters returning from last year, Marion boys’ basketball is looking to make an impact in head coach Terry Edwards’ first full year. Despite being a new coach in technicality, Edwards worked with the team for several years as an assistant.

  • Warrior wrestling squad short on numbers

    In two years as the Warriors’ wrestling coach, Tyler McMichael’s had the luxury of a large number of competitors out to nearly fill all the class. With four state qualifiers a year ago, the former Central-Burden standout McMichael had the talent and numbers, which made for a 12th-place finish at the state meet in Hays.

  • Marion girls forge ahead

    The Marion girls’ basketball team has a predicament. Coach Kelly Robson will lose five seniors at the end of the year, but only one has significant varsity experience. That lone player, Corrina Crabb, will be integral to the Warriors’ growth, Robson said.

  • State title hopes alive for Trojan boys' basketball

    A ticket for a second consecutive trip to the Class 2A boys’ state basketball tournament at Manhattan was within reach a year ago for the Trojans. But it was not to be.

  • Maturing in full swing for Trojan girls hoops

    One year ago, hopes were high of what the incoming freshman class could do for a Trojan girls’ basketball team that had fallen on hard times. The class made an impact, managing four more wins than the year before, but Trojan coach Nathan Hiebert’s ship never really made it out of harbor.

  • Trojan grapplers to field largest team in years

    Trojan wrestling coach Scott O’Hare knows what it’s like to be shorthanded. He had to make do with one of his smallest teams a year ago with the Trojans well short on filling all the weight classes.

  • Goessel boys add quickness

    The Bluebirds will have experience in the point guard position and add quickness to their defensive strengths for this new basketball season. Junior Dylan Lindeman, 6’3”, has been a key player bringing the ball up the floor. He scored 10.2 points per game last year with 5.4 rebounds per game.

  • Rebuilding begins for Goessel girls

    The 2017-18 Goessel girls’ basketball team graduated all five starters from last year. Along with those starters went 90 percent of their scoring; but that was last year. This year’s anchor will be senior Stephany Meyer. At 6’0” and athletic, she will be depended on for both offense and defense.

  • Replacing seniors is challenge for Cougars

    Members of the Centre boys’ basketball team will have big shoes to fill this year. Last year’s team was Wheat State League champion, with a record of 8-1. The Cougars were pre-season champions at Herington, finished second in the Cougar Classic, and were sub-state runner-up. Their over-all record was 17-5.

  • Short roster is challenge for Centre

    Small but quick and tenacious. That’s how Centre girls’ coach Alan Stahlecker describes his team. He is in his 10th year as head coach. Eight girls are on the roster including three freshmen. Three players are returning starters.

  • New coach optimistic for Peabody girls

    With just two wins in the last three years, the Peabody-Burns freshly acquired girls’ basketball coach Travis Schafer isn’t expecting his new team to be aiming for any state titles. Instead, Schafer’s teaching his team to focus more on perseverance and how to handle rough waters.

  • Experience will lead Peabody boy's team

    Peabody-Burns boys’ basketball has several returning starters this year. Tyler Entz, Rocco Weerts, Jack Parks, Caleb VanCuren, and Andrew Hauck will lead the Warriors on the court, coach Bobby Kyle said. Varsity experience will help with both offense and defense.

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Middle school field trip provides history, fun

    For the second year in a row, Marion Middle School made a pre-Thanksgiving trip to Tallgrass Prairie Preserve at Strong City. English teacher Jona Neufeld went both years, and said it was a valuable experience for the students each time.

  • Forensics coach preps for final season

    As the new year approaches, Janet Killough prepares for her final season as Marion High School’s forensics coach. The team’s members have decreased in recent years, but Killough expects to have around 25 members each season and stay competitive at matches.

  • Centre poinsettia sale is Saturday

    The horticulture class at Centre High School will sell poinsettias from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the greenhouse, price is $7 each. Plants will be available in red, pink, red and white speckled, and marbled colors.

  • Cougar quartet earns all-WSL football honors

    Marion/Florence FFA chapter took second place Nov. 14 in the Greenhand division at the South Central District dairy cattle evaluation career development event. Along with preparing and presenting a set of oral reasons, judgers evaluated and placed six classes of dairy cows and heifers.

  • Marion FFA places second

    Marion/Florence FFA chapter took second place Nov. 14 in the Greenhand division at the South Central District dairy cattle evaluation career development event. Along with preparing and presenting a set of oral reasons, judgers evaluated and placed six classes of dairy cows and heifers.

  • Centre and Marion school menu

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP