HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Piles of corn purchased from farmers this past fall are still stored on the ground at the Agri-Trails elevator in Lincolnville. Grain piles are moved around as the elevator makes room to store them, manager Dale Klenda said. Soybeans have been moved out of upright silos to make room for the corn. Milo was trucked out earlier. Piles of corn purchased from farmers this past fall are still stored on the ground at the Agri-Trails elevator in Lincolnville. Grain piles are moved around as the elevator makes room to store them, manager Dale Klenda said. Soybeans have been moved out of upright silos to make room for the corn. Milo was trucked out earlier.



Colton Glenn (on the ladder) and his team battle a structure fire in 2022. Despite seven years of firefighting experience, Glenn, 25, is one of the youngest fire chiefs leading a volunteer department in Kansas. Colton Glenn (on the ladder) and his team battle a structure fire in 2022. Despite seven years of firefighting experience, Glenn, 25, is one of the youngest fire chiefs leading a volunteer department in Kansas.



Nick Reis, owner of Reis Restoration, removes rivets from a side panel on a 27-foot 1976 Airstream travel trailer. In March, 2022, when The Airstream Guy closed in Marion, Reis used his experience as an employee to buy the business and re-establish it. Nick Reis, owner of Reis Restoration, removes rivets from a side panel on a 27-foot 1976 Airstream travel trailer. In March, 2022, when The Airstream Guy closed in Marion, Reis used his experience as an employee to buy the business and re-establish it.