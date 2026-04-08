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A girl runs from one egg to the next, filling her basket Saturday morning at Marion City Library's Easter egg hunt. A girl runs from one egg to the next, filling her basket Saturday morning at Marion City Library's Easter egg hunt.



At Veterans Memorial Park in Florence, a boy excitedly runs with two eggs the same color as his shirt, one egg in each hand, at a weekend Easter egg hunt. At Veterans Memorial Park in Florence, a boy excitedly runs with two eggs the same color as his shirt, one egg in each hand, at a weekend Easter egg hunt.



Margo Yates has served Marion for three decades in many roles. Margo Yates has served Marion for three decades in many roles.