  • Dispute over wind farm proposal turns hostile

    As the county board of zoning appeals prepares to consider a conditional use permit for a proposed wind farm April 25, relations between landowners in the 22,000-acre area the wind farm would span between Florence, Peabody, and Aulne are tense. National Renewable Solutions delivered its CUP application to the county planning commission last week. The proposed Expedition Wind Farm grew out of a wind farm project originally the idea of Florence resident Rex Savage. NRS purchased the former Windborne Energy project in July 2018, renamed it Expedition Wind Farm, and has since met with landowners and county commissioners.

  • Proposition to stop recycling falls flat

    A proposition that the city of Marion stop curbside recycling met with a cool reception, not to mention public disagreement, at Monday’s city council meeting. Public works director Marty Fredrickson told council members that the number of people using curbside recycling has dropped so much that 10 percent of refuse is being diverted when the program used to divert 17 percent.

  • Cell tower property owner asks to buy land

    James Weidenbener, whose property is the proposed site of a cell phone tower that has sparked controversy with neighbors, asked Marion city council members Monday if he could purchase property that adjoins the land he already owns. Council member Chris Costello asked what the property is worth. City administrator Roger Holter said the land is worth about $750.

  • Commission talks trash after contaminated soil found

    Contaminated soil found during construction of a new county transfer station will cost the county $24,060 more than originally anticipated for the project. Refuse director Bud Druse alerted county commissioners to diesel contamination in February. At that time, no one knew how the problem would be resolved.

  • Life Team called to motorcycle crash

    A motorcycle crash required Life Team helicopter assistance Tuesday after the rider suffered possible life-threatening injuries on Indigo Rd. near 140th Rd., according to reports from emergency scanners. The 38-year-old male was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol and wasn’t wearing a helmet when he crashed into a tree, resulting in a possible neck injury and broken foot.

  • Congressman shares local connection during county visit

    Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, is an El Dorado native, but says he has a connection to Marion County through his junior high coach, Gary Melcher. “I spent more time with him than my own parents,” he said.

  • DKG members attend convention

    Three members of the Alpha Omega Chapter of the Kansas state organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International attended the state convention at Wichita Marriott hotel March 30 to 31. Pauline Holub and Helen Reznicek of Marion and Mary Olson of Peabody were among the women educators who received greetings from international vice president Becky Sadowski.

  • Centre school board buys air-conditioned bus

    A new 71-passenger school bus was approved for purchase at Monday’s Centre board meeting. The bus, which cost $96,440, will be the district’s first to be equipped with air-conditioning.

  • Community College partners with schools

    Kiwanis members met Wednesday at Cazadores Mexican Restaurant. Doug Heerey introduced guest speaker Amy Kjellin, Director of Butler Community College.

  • Law expert to help seniors with health care documents

    Free one-on-one legal sessions about health care documents for the elderly will be offered from 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hillsboro Senior Center. Elder law expert Paul Shipp from Kansas Legal Services will discuss living wills and durable powers of attorney until noon.

  • Marion County Museum reaches out to community

    Guests at Saturday’s open house at Marion Historical Museum got to see artifacts, learn about upcoming programs, and explore the museum. Neal Whitaker, museum board member, said a patron program is new this year. People can donate $25 each year and have their name included on a donor list. People who donate $1,000 are listed as “lifetime donors.”

  • City mailbox finds new home

    If you’re thinking of mailing an envelope at the citywide mailbox at the Marion Post Office, be prepared to take a detour. The mailbox that sits on the east side by the drive has been temporarily moved further east to the far north drive at the former parking lot of Big Scoop.

  • Chat 'N' Dine to meet Saturday

    The Marion County Lake Chat ‘N’ Dine Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Marion County Lake Hall for their first meeting of the year. Isaac Hett will be guest speaker and will give an update on the old and the new for 2019. Please bring service and a dish to share. All present and former lake residents and guests are welcome.

  • Anhydrous leak reported at Coop

    Marion police, firefighters, and Emergency Medical department responded to Cooperative Grain and Supply in the 300 block of 3rd St. for an anhydrous leak late Sunday evening. A bad valve may have caused the leak. Police do not believe this was a theft, said Clinton Jeffrey, Marion police chief.

  • Sale barn sees an increase in numbers

    After a long, cold, wet winter, activity has been picking up at area sale barns including Herington Livestock Market at Herington. Manager Tracy Ediger said the sale barn auctions an average of 800 to 1,000 head of cattle a week. It had a run of 1,900 cattle three weeks ago and 1,500 on April 3.

  • Pretty Good Twine puts personal touch on multi-state business

    Agriculture is key to Marion County, Tina and David Liefer contribute a personal touch with Pretty Good Twine in Peabody. They, and the three employees, deliver their plastic-based products themselves, throughout territory that spans as far north as Idaho, and as far south as New Mexico.

  • Some cover crops are better choices than others

    Cover crops have become a popular way to improve farmland, but cattle producers should be wise about which cover crops they choose, a crop adviser said. Cover crops can increase soil nutrients, reduce erosion, and suppress weeds. For cattle producers, cover crops provide forage as well.

  • Film to focus on old-time ranching

    Pioneer Bluffs in Matfield Green is seeking to identify older Flint Hills ranchers or ranch-hands with interesting stories to tell for a new short film. “Tallgrass Tales,” financed by Humanities Kansas, will examine the culture and tradition of women and men working in the Flint Hills cattle industry.

  • Talking trash about recycling

    Recycling. It’s one of modern times’ great religions, engrained into our souls from an early age with all the fervor of a chant of “Allahua Akbar!” at an Islamic madrassa. Unfortunately, indoctrination often blinds us to actual messages. Read in the Bible what Jesus said about the Lord’s Prayer — how people should pray silently, without ritual, not just by reciting words in unison without appreciating their meaning.

  • Artist displays love of horses through wire working

    Metal bailing wire isn’t a typical artistic medium, but for the last 12 years, it has been the material Marion resident Belinda Skiles uses to wrap her imagination and skill around her love for horses. “This is something not many people do,” she said. “You can find a few examples, but they aren’t of the same style. It’s something I can do that I feel good about.”

  • Tourism entrepreneur wins award

    Casey Cagle, who operates Prairie Earth Tours in Cottonwood Falls, is the winner of a tourism entrepreneur award from Huck Boyd Institute. Cagle, who previously served as a tour guide in California, launched Prairie Earth Tours, which serves the Flint Hills. Besides custom tours, he offers wildflower tours and photography clinics in the spring, sunset horseback rides in summer, and a craft brewer’s tour in the winter.

  • Centre Lodge #147 honors fellow Masons

    Centre Lodge No. 147 freemason Norman Bowers said receiving his 50-year pin at Wednesday’s annual Past Masters Banquet was a surreal experience. “Usually the people getting pins had to be helped up the stairs,” he said. “They’d be in a wheelchair, and there would be four of us helping them.”

  • Brendon Wayne Heidebrecht

    Tyson and Jessica Heidebrecht of Omaha, Nebraska, announce the birth of their son, Brendon Wayne Heidebrecht. He was born Feb. 27, 2019, at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha.

  • Area piano students tested at Bethel College

    Twenty piano students from five area teachers participated Saturday in Kansas Music Teachers Association tests at Bethel College. Students’ skills in performance, listening, and keyboard and written theory were tested.

  • Students to present recital at Marion Performing Arts Center

    Private music students of Anita Hancock will perform a voice and piano recital at 3 p.m. Saturday at Marion Performing Arts Center. Performing will be Gwen Avant; Hazel and Sybil Bowman; Cadence, Kalea, and Aubrey Craig; Reagan Dameron; Anani and Shalia Ensley; Hugh and Elle Guetterman; Grace Kruse; Haiti Schafers; Jayden Spencer; and Shyann and Shyla Harris. A guest performer will be Justina Chen.

  • Invitational preps schools for competition

    Athletes competing at Friday’s Marion Invitational appeared to agree that struggling against tougher competition early prepares them for their season. The meet was a taste of the performance expected at state, said Noah Dalrymple of Marion, who went to state for high jump last year.

  • Marion FFA places first at Ag contest

    Students from Marion High School won first place in the South Central District Agriculture Mechanical and Technical Systems Career Development Event Monday at McPherson High School. The central theme of the contest was planting systems. Contestants were required to complete several tests and practicums.

  • Centre FFA 5th in district contest

    Centre FFA members placed fifth last week at a regional competition on agricultural technology and mechanics in McPherson Team members Kyle Naerebout, Tanner Wiggans, Dalton Stika, and Dillon Knepp took tests and participated in practicums in welding and fabrication, electricity, small engines, machinery, and environmental and natural resources systems.

  • Warriors earn shutout win after mercy rule

    Marion softball came out firing Tuesday against Canton-Galva, winning the first game of the home doubleheader 17-0 on mercy rules. Chisholm Waner held the Eagles without a hit in the three innings before the game was called, but the visitors struck back in the second game.

  • Marion teams breeze through Inman

    The Marion High School baseball and softball teams completed the week 3-1, capping Friday with a sweep of Inman. The Warrior softball team squared its record at 2-2, outscoring the Teutons, 47-13 with 16-3 and 29-10 victories.

  • Centre golfers compete

    Centre golfers Elias Jirak shot a 104 and Tyler Nickel shot a 112 Friday in a meet at Hillsboro. The Centre golfers will compete Friday at Goessel.

  • Centre and Marion school menus

