Dishes made from pheasant, elk, venison, beef, catfish, and more were available Saturday at Aulne's ninth annual Beast Feast. Raffle tickets for apparel, firearms, and fishing material went for $5 each. Proceeds totaling $10,000 from 1,988 tickets went to Marion County Food Bank.
Not only did winds last week stir up trash at the Marion County transit station, they also played havoc with empty aluminum cans donated to the nearby VFW post, which recycles them to help finance honor flights for veterans. Volunteers quickly picked up bags and loose cans that blew as far away as Jex Addition.
From left, characters played by Brody Arnold, April Suderman, and D'asia Cox balk at the idea of a quest during dress-rehearsal for Hillsboro High School's spring play.
Burns Historical Museum is in the former Burns Union School. Burns history books say it was the first consolidated school in the state, having merged six county schools. It also was the first school to have a school "bus." The bus was a horse-drawn carriage with seats for 18 students.
