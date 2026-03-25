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A girl in Florence decorates her porch with colorful chalk spelling out the colors name she uses. A girl in Florence decorates her porch with colorful chalk spelling out the colors name she uses.



Spring is bringing turkey vultures back to their perch overseeing carrion in heavily wooded areas of Marion Central Park and along Luta Creek. Spring is bringing turkey vultures back to their perch overseeing carrion in heavily wooded areas of Marion Central Park and along Luta Creek.



Aulne Bible Church members prepare for Beast Feast as temperatures hover around 90 degrees Saturday. The annual event raised $8,600 for Marion County Food Bank. Dennis Riggs is prepared to serve a choice of meats to Wanda Williams. Aulne Bible Church members prepare for Beast Feast as temperatures hover around 90 degrees Saturday. The annual event raised $8,600 for Marion County Food Bank. Dennis Riggs is prepared to serve a choice of meats to Wanda Williams.