Rylee Stringer, 2, plays peek-a-boo Saturday in the bounce house set up in Marion's Central Park during Chingawassa Days. He had fun racing, bouncing and climbing in the play space set up for children at the festival.



CB Bakery intern Michaela Warnke prepares a pan to pour in her cinnamon roll dough. She started earlier this month as an intern at Kansas State University's baking sciences program.



Jacob and Macy Harper's Jazz is now back home after a 10-day adventure in the wilderness.