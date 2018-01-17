HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Road and Bridge department truck driver David Silhan refills the tank after a morning of clearing snow off county roads so he can take the truck back out to clear more snow Monday.
Jim Hett looks at an album full of memories of his 90 years on the farm. He made his own boards for building a new house and several other structures on the farm southeast of Aulne.
New Marion head coach Terry Edwards rallies his players during a fourth-quarter timeout Friday against Bennington. Edwards replaced former coach Randy Skiles earlier in the week.
Siblings Esley Schmidt, 91, and his sister, Hildred, 85, braved miles of snowy roads to attend Congressman Roger Marshall's appearance Monday in Marion.
