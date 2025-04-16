HEADLINES

  • Nevada sheriff says embattled Peabody cop paid for sex, pills

    Embattled Peabody police officer Eric Watts attempted to purchase painkillers and solicited sexual favors from a former inmate in 2021, according to a Nevada sheriff and a criminal investigation report filed by a former jail sergeant. “I don’t think bad cops should work in this profession,” Sheriff Bill Ferguson said in a

  • Administrative consultant hired

    Bradley Harris, the city administrator of North Newton, has been hired by Peabody as a consultant providing city management-related services. These services include organization development, project management, and unspecified duties as directed by city council.

  • Florence loses Wildcat mascot at middle school

    Deciding that past promises shouldn’t drive the school district in moving forward, school board members cast a split vote Monday that Warriors will be the district-wide mascot. The question of whether to leave the middle school mascot as Wildcats and the high school and elementary mascot as Warriors has been bandied around since December.

  • She's completely batty . . . in the best way possible

    Natalie McLinden sat at the dinner table in her in-laws’ home on Yarrow Rd. in rural Marion. In one hand she brandished a silver, boxy device — a bat detector.

  • Drivers run a-fowl of a new roadside peril

    Venison isn’t the only game being gobbled up — or, more accurately, clobbered — by vehicles on roadways in the county. Sheriff’s deputies are accustomed to dealing with deer strikes each week.

  • Marion council seeks to reassert its role

    Marion City Council took initial steps at a work session Monday to reassert its role in two areas that increasingly have been left to city staff. For the past two years, the council barely discussed budgeting until immediately before tax levies had to be established.

  • County hears wind farm rebuttal

    Contradicting planning and zoning consultant Russ Ewy, Goessel resident Brian Stucky presented alternative answers Monday to five questions county commissioners had asked in September about wind farm plans. Earlier this month, planners submitted Ewy’s answers to five questions commissioners sent to them in September.

  • Properties to be sold at tax auction

    Mineral rights to a section of property and 16 houses and lots with taxes delinquent since 2019 and earlier will be sold at 10 a.m. Thursday at the county lake hall. Advance registration for the auction is recommended but not required. Registrations are being accepted at the county treasurer’s office at (620) 382-2180.

  • Resident talks council out of sidewalk

    A Hillsboro man who does not want sidewalks added to his side of the street took an opportunity Tuesday to tell city council members how he felt. “I come to the council to protest any plan by the city council to put in a sidewalk on the west side of the 500 block of S. Wilson St.,” said Dustin Dalke, who lives at 505 S. Wilson St.

  • Centre celebrates new addition

    As often, the landscape changes as progress is being made. That’s true at Centre schools, as well. What once was a school garden has been replaced with a cemented circular drive that is used to drop off and pick up children from a new addition that includes two day care rooms, a kindergarten room, and a pre-kindergarten room.

  • Record again honored for state's best news, investigations

  • Kids will scramble for eggs

  • Ervin Ediger

    Services for Ervin D. Ediger, 89, Hillsboro, who died this past Tuesday, will be 11 a.m. this coming Tuesday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Hearth Room of the church. Burial will be an hour before the service at the MB Cemetery.

    Dorothy Beltz

    Roma Skaggs

  • Laying down the law on gypsies, tramps, and thieves

    They’re called “gypsy cops” — an unfortunate term that is at once an ethnic slur on the Romani people and a wrongful limitation of the term’s applicability only to police officers. Nationwide, overstated concerns about personal privacy and lack of due diligence in checking references have led to people escaping checkered pasts and ending up in sensitive positions of public trust in unwitting communities, especially smaller ones like ours.

  • No victory for the Wildcat

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A lucky duck

  • LETTERS:

    Politicizing courts

  • Hillsboro impresses new hospital administrator

    Josh Gant has found Hillsboro a kind and welcoming community in his short time as chief executive at Hillsboro Community Hospital. He began his duties at the eight bed hospital Thursday after the departure of Mark Rooker, who now is chief executive at Lindsborg Community Hospital.

  • Former chief now in Lindsborg

    Mark Rooker, chief executive at Hillsboro Community Hospital from Jan. 20, 2020, until Feb. 3, is now chief executive at Lindsborg Community Hospital. Rooker’s ties to Hillsboro remain deep, he said, and he and his wife will maintain the home they built there to be their retirement home.

  • Hospital firm targets Herington

    The company that owns Hillsboro Community Hospital plans to build a rural emergency hospital in Herington to fill a void left by the closure in October, 2023, of Herington Municipal Hospital. The closure was a result of a $1.9 million suit Emprise Bank filed against the Herington hospital and clinics it operated in Hillsboro and Junction City.

  • Reception to celebrate 80th birthday

    A reception 2 to 4 p.m. April 26 at Marion County Lake hall will celebrate the 80th birthday of long-time Marion resident and retired teacher Helen Reznicek. Organizers are requesting that no gifts be given at the reception.

  • Student receives ag scholarship

    Karsen Kroupa, a plant and soil sciences major from Marion, this month received the Doug McMurtrey Memorial Continuing Endowed Scholarship at Oklahoma State University.

  • Local student receives bike

    The Salina Breakfast Bandits, a chapter of Ambucs, gave a bike to Centre kindergartener Matthew Haney Tuesday. Ambucs’s mission statement is “inspiring mobility and independence.”

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

  • Color them happy, Activities are egg-actly what seniors need

    Shopping, taking a cruise around town, going to community events, and listening to children sing are things that keep Salem Home residents happy and engaged. Marketing director Lisa Donahue said residents enjoy getting out for a ride in the facility’s van, whether it involves going to a specific destination or just going out for what used to be called a Sunday drive.

  • Seniors stoic about Social Security

    Since the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk, rumors have swirled about changes to Social Security. President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail that he would not cut funding to the program. A White House press release in March reiterated the promise.

  • Relays renamed to honor longtime coaches

    During Friday’s track meet in Marion, high school staff and students paid tribute to longtime coaches Rex Wilson, Grant Thierolf, and Deanna Thierolf. Wilson died Feb. 1. His wife, Margaret, attended the ceremony in his stead.

  • Marion girls 1st, boys 2nd at relays

    The Warriors girls took first place as a team and the boys took second as a team Friday when Marion was host for its annual relays. Three other county schools — Goessel, Centre, and Peabody-Burns — also competing.

  • Hillsboro golfers take bronze at invitational

    The Trojans placed third out of seven as a team Friday in their home invitational. The other county school involved, Goessel, placed fourth.

  • Ball teams recover for tough Friday games

    All three county baseball and softball teams had difficulties Friday, but they rebounded Tuesday night with Marion baseball, Hillsboro baseball, and Hillsboro softball all enjoying big victories. Marion

