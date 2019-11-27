HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Community members and Tabor College alumni perform Handel's Messiah at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Richert Auditorium. The annual event kicks off the holiday season.
This cozy winter scene is one of 16 that visitors will be treated to at the home of Stan and Karen Williams on the Christmas Home Tours. They live at the county lake at 19 Lois Lane.
A child takes in Peabody Township Library's new mural, which will be unveiled Dec. 7 at Come Home for Christmas. Holiday festivities downtown will range from carriage rides to a gingerbread contest.
A backhoe works to snuff out an out-of-control fire Tuesday night at Marion's burn pit. A Marion fire truck started working to subdue the fire before the backhoe arrived for added assistance.
