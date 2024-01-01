HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Three cowboys, lassos ready to fly, close in on an Angus steer Monday at a resurrected Labor Day ranch rodeo, now in its second year, in Burdick.



Born in Liberia and brought to his adoptive parents' Kansas home for medical treatment, Sekou Sheriff Buller, 12, will be buried near Durham after his death in a Liberia hospice.



Around the county, athletes have been working for weeks to prepare for fall sports. Here, the Hillsboro football team practices defensive reaction times when the ball is hiked.