HEADLINES

  • Wind farm discussion packs county meeting

    If county commissioners had voted for a moratorium on wind farms, Pat Pelstring, president and CEO of National Renewable Solution said his company was likely to end work on its proposed Expedition Wind Farm project. The idea of a second wind farm in the county has met with stiff opposition because of what some consider bad experience with Diamond Vista wind farm being developed in the northern portion of the county. Some county residents earlier called for a moratorium, striking a chord with commissioner Dianne Novak, but at the end of a five-hour meeting Monday and despite Novak sticking to her guns, no moratorium was passed.

  • Verizon proposes new cell tower

    A proposal to build a 129-foot monopole telecommunications tower at Commercial and Forest Sts. is being considered by Marion planning and zoning commission.we According to city administrator Roger Holter, the plan is for a Verizon Wireless tower expected to provide dominant service to the area. When the Marion cell site is built, it is expected to improve area cell phone service. It is in anticipation of providing 5G service to the area, Holter said.

  • City will save $70,000 on Main St. resurfacing

    City administrator Roger Holter said at Monday’s city council meeting that he recently received notice the city will only need to pay its share of engineering fees to resurface west Main St. A grant for the project, in which the city has been responsible for $70,000, is now being funded at 100 percent of construction costs.

  • Made in Kansas product cuts the mustard

    Each week we’ll be featuring a Marion County business in our Business Bio section. Learn about products, services , and people here in your own county. By ROWENA PLETT Staff writer Eugene Hein is willing to bet that customers will buy his product if they taste it.

OTHER NEWS

  • Marion County included in historical exhibit

    A special exhibit that opened March 1 at Kansas Historical Society in Topeka contains highlights from all 105 Kansas counties including Marion. The Marion County display focuses on the story of Chaplain Emil J. Kapaun. Stories and images about Marion County’s origins; Peabody’s silk station; Claude Francis Laloge, proprietor of a Santa Fe Trail station; and Keystone Ranch can be accessed through a touchpad.

  • Hatters brim with enthusiasm

    After shaping cowboy hats for three years out of her home in Marion, Johsie Reid and her business partner, Erin Page, are moving JR Hatters into the former Flint Hills Gold building at 210 E. Main St. in downtown Marion. Reid shapes and forms crowns, brims, and brim fronts for custom hats. Page makes beaded, leather, and horsehair hatbands that can be purchased to embellish them. She also sells “wild rags,” which are silk neck scarves. The two women often go to shows together.

  • Easter musical set to be performed in Marion

    A performance of the musical “The Golgotha Experience” will be at 6:30 p.m. March 20 at Marion Performing Arts Center. Jesse Roberts, who with his wife, Leah, make up the band Poor Bishop Hooper, said the musical was written and composed in 2014 to help illuminate the importance of Jesus’ crucifixion.

  • Florence chamber plans Easter Egg hunt

    Florence Chamber of Commerce met noon Thursday to discuss plans for the annual Easter Egg Hunt April 20 in Grandview Park. Preparations will be made at the next meeting. Sharon Omstead, Marion County Planning and Zoning Director, gave a short speech on her duties which encompass approving conditional-use permits, working with FEMA, Homeland Security, and various organizations.

  • Roadwork to slow travel in north portion of county

    Pavement reconstruction on a three-mile stretch of US-56/US-77 north of Lincolnville will affect drivers as far south as Marion until mid-September. According to Kansas Department of Transportation, drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes. Traffic from Marion to the Dickinson County line will be limited to a 10-foot width restriction. Traffic signals will direct drivers through the construction area starting five miles north of Lincolnville.

  • Street, alley may close in Ramona

    A hearing to discuss closing of an alley and street within Ramona city limits will be 7 p.m. April 8 at city hall, 302 N. D St., Ramona. Possible closures include an alley between Penn and A Sts., closed from north to south city limits; and Penn St. south of 4th St. to the city limits, E St. from 3rd St., south to the side-street by the railroad tracks.

  • CNA class to be in Goessel

    Hutchinson Community College is offering a certified nursing assistant class at Bethesda Home in Goessel. Upon completition of the 4.5 credit hours course, participants are qualified as CNAs and receive an official certificate.

  • Rep. Ward to give update

    Representative Jim Ward of Wichita, will speak at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Scout House, 200 S. Memorial Dr., Hillsboro. Ward will update citizens on issues in the state legislature. Coffee and refreshments will be served.

DEATHS

  • Genny Abrahams

    Services for Genny Abrahams, 76, who died March 7 at Bethesda Home in Goessel, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service. Burial in Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church Cemetery.

  • Rosse Case

    Rosse Case, 91, of Overland Park, formerly of Marion, died Saturday at Kansas City, Missouri. His service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Marion Presbyterian Church.

  • John Savoia

    Services for John Savoia, 91, who died Saturday at Parkside Home in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. tomorrow at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. He was born June 5, 1927, in Piermont, New York. He married Lola Stratman on Dec. 11, 1981, in Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Charlie Hatfield

DOCKET

FARM

  • Cattlemen reduce use of antibiotics

    Some cattlemen were reluctant to accepta Veterinary Feed Directive that limits use of drugs in animal feed. However, according to a report by the Federal Department of Agriculture, the use of “medically-important” antibiotics decreased by 33 percent in 2017, the first full year it was in effect. The directive required veterinarians to supervise use of medications in animal feed. Veterinarian oversight seems to have played a role in reducing sales of antibiotics.

  • Everything but the moo...

    Most people are familiar with the cuts of beef that come from cattle. But not many know of beef byproducts that are used in everyday life. Did you know:

  • Farm Bureau aims to provide health benefits

    In a recent national survey, 65 percent of farmers identified the cost of health insurance as the most significant threat to their farming operations. According to Kansas Farm Bureau, in the past five years, net farm income has declined by nearly 50 percent, while insurance costs have increased by more than 200 percent.

OPINION

  • Getting our 'buts' in gear

    Once again, Marion County seems divided over another huge plan — in this case, a second wind farm in the southeast part of the county. As with most plans, many are loudly shouting “No!” while a few are perhaps less loudly shouting “Yes!”

  • Behind-the-scenes drama

    You know the saying: Don’t like the weather? Wait a minute, and it’ll change. Even in an era when cell phone weather apps tell us with false precision that there’s an 87 percent chance of 0.37 inches of snow starting at 10:13 p.m., the only thing that’s constant is change. Whether it’s depletion of the ozone layer or just the way spring typically is sprung in Kansas, we don’t know. What we do know is that the adage applies to more than just whether the first shoots of crocuses or chunks of ice peek up at us from our front yards on alternate March days.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Breakfast at Gilwoods

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

PEOPLE

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Insurance premium drops at Centre

    The single payer rate for Centre employees’ health insurance will drop from $436 last year to $417 this year, beginning May 1. Centre has a grandfathered Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, meaning it was in place before the Affordable Care Act went into law in March 2010. The plan was approved Monday by the board of education. It includes prescription coverage. Much of the meeting dealt with needs and wants pertaining to school facilities. Superintendent Susan Beeson proposed a list of district projects, including new weight room equipment and possible replacement of the weight room/bathroom/concessions building at the football field.

  • Marion FFA team evaluates meat

    Four Marion/Florence FFA members placed in the top 10 at the South Central District FFA meat evaluation contest March 6. The team placed second. In the Greenhand division, Gracie Mackey placed fourth; Mickelly Soyez, eighth; Karlee Fetrow, eighth; and Emma Box, tenth.

  • Senior citizens to award scholarship

    Senior Citizens of Marion County, Inc.’s board of directors will award a $500 scholarship to a 2019 Marion County High School senior. The award is meant to encourage young people interested in pursuing a degree in an aging-related field (medicine, nursing, social work, therapies (physical, occupational, speech), or gerontology.)

  • Centre FFA competes in career event

    Centre’s Tyler Nickel placed sixth in a South Central District farm and agri-business management career event March 6 at Kiowa. Grace and Dillon Knepp also competed. Dillon Knepp placed ninth in meat evaluation.

  • TEEN to meet

    The Technology Excellence in Education Network will meet at 6 p.m. March 20 at Marion district office, 101 N. Thorp St., Marion. For questions or more information, contact Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.

  • Peabody students to hear from space

    Area students will be able to speak to NASA astronaut Nick Hague live from the International Space Station after he launches Thursday from Baikonor Comodrome in Kazakhstan for a six-month mission as flight engineer. The Hoxie native and former Peabody Elementary school student will address his audience through a “Skype-style” connection during a 20 to 30 minute-long public meeting tentatively set for May 10 at Peabody-Burns Junior Senior High School’s gymnasium at 810 N. Sycamore St., Peabody.

  • Centre and Marion school menus

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP