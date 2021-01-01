Marion County RECORD
BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
Post-Christmas surge begins with near-record 29 new cases
An expected post-Christmas surge of COVID-19 cases began Wednesday with disclosure of a near-record 29 new cases, the most reported on a single day since Dec. 16, just two shy of the single-day record set Nov. 9. The new cases bring to 687 the total number of cases reported in the county since April 1. The closely watched seven-day new-cases total, which had declined after peaking at 88 after Halloween and 72 after Thanksgiving, rose markedly from 34 on Monday to 51 on Wedenesday.
HEADLINES
COVID slows but post-travel surge feared
Despite reporting only 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the seven days that ended Monday, health officials are bracing for what they expect will be a surge in cases after Christmas. The newest cases — 22 on Monday and 12 last Wednesday — add up to the lowest seven-day total since just Thanksgiving, but that probably doesn’t indicate a drop in spread of coronavirus.
Library closes after patrons ignore COVID-19 safety
Director Jeanie Bartel misses taking a few minutes out of her day at Hillsboro’s Public Library to chat, but it will be months before she is able to see visitors face-to-face. She and the board decided to close the library’s doors indefinitely after several people who were positive for or had been exposed to COVID-19 visited the building.
Mask ordinance extended through June
A mask ordinance for Marion first passed in July and extended in August will stay in effect through June 30. Mayor Dave Mayfield, who opposed the August extension because he thought an extension through Dec. 31 was too long, voted in favor of the ordinance.
Effort to save house in vain
Greg Berens knew more firefighters were needed before he even arrived on the scene Monday night. Berens, Tampa’s fire chief, responded to an out-of-control house fire in Roxbury. Tampa was the second department on-scene, but Berens knew it was serious because he could see the fire from a distance.
Massive fire threatens farmstead
Hillsboro fire chief Ben Steketee said it was “some kind of miracle” that firefighters were able to save a homestead surrounded on three sides by a fast spreading grass fire Wednesday. “I can’t scientifically explain how we got it out,” Steketee said.
OTHER NEWS
Reviewing 20 years of work on the roads
After decades of doing the best job they can for Marion County residents, the road and bridge department loses two longstanding employees at the end of the month. Mark Heiser and Patrick Holub are retiring.
Surge in hunting licenses makes for busy season
An interest in outdoor sports amid stir-crazy residents has spurred an uptick in requests for hunting licenses that has been noticed by area permit agents. “We got a lot of deer tags this year,” said Alex Dalke, who works at Hillsboro Hardware and is also an avid hunter.
Youth center 'caching in
The Hub in Peabody is putting on a geocache scavenger hunt for children and families after winning a state grant to stem the spread of COVID-19, director Megan Crosely said. Six containers have been hidden on public property in Peabody. Inside the geocaches are facts about how to stay safe during COVID-19.
Peabody updates payment system
Peabody will be buying new tablets for its city office and police department to make it easier to accept credit card payments. The old tablets at both offices had card readers, but they had become too outdated for software updates.
No reason for shots fired on Christmas
Residents reported two gunshots early Friday morning near Aulne, but police found few clues as to who fired the shots or why. That didn’t mean police weren’t concerned about the incident.
High demand makes '21 promising for meat shops
Jeremy Sheffler and Jason Callahan already were booked for six months when they took over Peabody Sausage House as co-owners in June. The partners have only gotten busier since then. The business is booked through 2021 and is scheduling into 2022. The backlog has forced them to decrease how many advance orders they are accepting, Sheffler said.
NEW YEAR
20 for '20: Remembering a year to forget
COVID-19 quarantined thousands of residents, sickened hundreds of others, claimed an ever-increasing number of lives, and dominated headlines unlike any issue in recent years. Still, other topics also were in the news in 2020. Here’s a rundown on the top topics, based on data for the most-read news stories this year:
WE ASKED::
What have you missed the most because of COVID-19?
What is the first thing you will do after COVID-19?
DEATHS
IN MEMORIAM:
Doris Winkler
DOCKET
Accidents reported
Civil division cases
County jail arrests and bookings
Criminal division cases
Deeds recorded
Emergency dispatches
Offenses reported
Police activity reports
Traffic division cases
OPINION
A pandemic without resolution?
Last year was the first time we managed to keep all our New Year’s resolutions — until today, that is. A year ago, we resolved to make just one resolution: that we wouldn’t make any New Year’s resolutions. You’d think it would have been easy to keep, especially in a year where the hopes, dreams, livelihood, and actual lives of millions of people were lost to a pernicious pandemic.
An agenda for 2021
Once we’ve canned COVID and stored politicians’ silly slogans until next election year, it’ll be time to think about what we really want to accomplish in 2021. Come up with your list and be sure to share it with your elected officials. Don’t let them distract you with hot button topics that don’t really address things you care about.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:
Cards that come in the mail
PEOPLE
Senior center menus
MEMORIES:
