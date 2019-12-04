HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion's mascot is a proud addition to a Christmas-themed float on Main St. Saturday night during the city's first lighted Christmas parade since 2014. The parade capped a day of fun events downtown that coincided with Small Business Saturday.



Firefighters from Marion, Hillsboro, and Florence fight a blaze Tuesday afternoon at Cedar and Lawrence Sts.



City workers Saturday double check the bulbs and wiring in downtown Marion's Christmas decorations. Staff wanted to make sure the decorations would light up for the parade.