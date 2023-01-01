BREAKING NEWS
Although shedding little light on a police raid Aug. 11 on the
Mayfield targeted Herbel
A bank that holds a mortgage lien and that granted loans to Herington Hospital for its Hillsboro clinic filed suit Oct. 9 in Marion County District Court against the hospital seeking more than $1.9 million plus interest and foreclosure of the mortgage, with the property to be sold at a sheriff’s sale.
The hospital closed last week, and its clinic closed the week before.
Many books, documentaries, and newspaper articles have been written about the late Father Emil Kapaun of Pilsen and his life as a priest and a military chaplain.
Now, a motion picture, “Father Kapaun’s Valley,” is in pre-production and is expected to be produced in 2024. It will follow the March 12 release of a book, “No Bullet Got Me Yet: The Relentless Faith of Father Kapaun.”
The son of an elderly woman who owns derelict property at 202 Miller St. asked Marion City Council members Monday for six months to finish repairing the property.
The city has been demanding since November that the property be repaired or the house would be demolished.
It couldn’t have been more appropriate that 13 people came to listen to a paranormal investigator on Friday the 13th.
Wearing a hat that read “I’d rather be ghost hunting,” Marion resident Don Parish, owner and founder of Into Paranormal Kansas Crew, has an investigation team made up of five people — he and his wife, Tisha; a couple in Kansas City, Kansas; and another investigator in Garnett.
Although city administrator Brogan Jones told Marion City Council members Monday that a lease on a city-owned bucket truck had expired, and a new truck needed to be ordered, the lease actually will expire in a year.
A 60-month lease on the truck was signed Sept. 9, 2019. The lease will expires in October, 2024.
Only one of Marion’s three police officers is permanently certified for the job.
Although Interim Police Chief Zach Hudlin is fully certified, neither Jonathon Benevidez nor Bryant Edwards has attended the state law enforcement officers training program at Yoder.
Hillsboro City Council members started Tuesday’s meeting with their minds on grants to help downtown buildings.
The council conducted a public hearing for a proposed $250,000 Community Development Block Grant for 126 N. Main St. — the Olde Towne building now owned by JDriggers Investments — and approved an interlocal agreement with owners of the property.
It could have taken a regular-sized cattle trailer to make off with 14 calves in a field two miles east of Peabody, Undersheriff Larry Starkey said. The calves were reported stolen between Sept. 27 and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 from a pasture at the northwest corner of 50th and Quail Creek Rds.
Owner Jarrod D. Gaines of rural Newton valued the 400 to 500-pound calves at $19,120. It had been a few days since the cattle were checked on, so it’s unclear what day they were taken, Starkey said.
Nobody in Kansas except in Johnson County can file court cases, make court payments, or search court records because of a security breach Thursday in the state’s electronic information system.
Payments ordinarily made through the courts will be delayed.
County commissioners spent part of their meeting Monday discussing, but making no decision on, constructing a storage building southeast of the jail.
The long-discussed storage building would be on property the county already owns.
S&S Medspa, now operating in rented space in a downtown beauty salon, soon will have its own storefront at 308 E. Main St. in Marion.
The building is the former home of JR Hatters, just east of Marion National Bank.
Edith Hansen Gaesser, 94, who grew up in Hillsboro, died Oct. 8 in Naperville, Illinois. Services for immediate family will be later.
She was born June 27, 1929, in Hillsboro to Peder Feirskov and Minna (Rempel) Hansen.
Services for Charlotte Faye Wiebe, 71, of Tampa, who died Oct. 10 at Hillsboro Community Hospital, were Sunday at Morning Star Mennonite Church, rural Tampa. Interment was at Logan Township Cemetery.
Born Aug. 1, 1952, in Goessel to George and Mary (Fricke) Friesen, she married Richard Wiebe on April 26, 1992, in Almena, Wisconsin.
IN MEMORIAM: Jean Ecklund
Courage or cowardice. They’re often the difference between enlightened stewardship and confused bureaucracy.
The fantasyland in which most public officials are forced to function is filled with exasperating edicts, self-serving sales pitches, and addled advice from agencies, vendors, and so-called experts.
LETTERS: Illegal legals?,
Vote smart,
A trailblazer
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: The process of compassion
Nine local authors spoke Saturday at Marion City Library about their published and upcoming books.
Lowell Ensey, author of “Schools and Teachers of Marion County, Kansas 1865-1969,” talked about his history of old schools throughout the county. Some are no longer standing, and some still can be seen from the road passing by.
Marion City Council voted Monday to give up to $500 of guest tax money to support a fall celebration Saturday.
The “Fall-o-ween” event will run from 5 to 11 p.m. and include a costume contest at the Historic Elgin Hotel; an open house at Kari’s Kitchen; a downtown book walk; food vendors; pumpkin Olympics with pumpkin bowling, pumpkin slingshot, pumpkin chucking, and tin can toss; a hay maze; a showing of the movie “Hocus Pocus”; a beer garden from 7 to 11 p.m.; and a street dance from 9 to 11 p.m.
A mountain oyster and fish fry Oct. 28 will raise money for wounded veterans. The event, sponsored by Lincolnville’s American Legion Post, will be at 6 p.m. at Lincolnville’s Community Center. Suggested donation is $15.
Raffle tickets for a lever-action rifle will cost $2 each and be available the night of the event or in advance from American Legion members. The winner will be drawn the night of the meal and does not need to be present to win.
Relatives and friends are planning a surprise party from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Marion County Lake hall to celebrate Barbara Harden’s 80th birthday.
MEMORIES: 15,
30,
45,
60,
75,
110,
145 years ago
Tabor College’s Shari Flaming Center for the Arts will be the site of this year’s county health fair Nov. 4.
Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines will be available as well as discounted blood tests.
Open enrollment for Medicare and Medicare Part D plans is now through Dec. 7.
Seniors can enroll online or get help locally.
People who get Social Security can expect to see their monthly checks increase 3.2% in January.
Some of the increase could be offset, however, by changes in deductions for Medicare coverage.
A 59-8 victory Friday over Bluestem sent the Warriors’ season record to 7-0, the first time in 26 years that Marion has gone undefeated through its first seven games.
Trevor Schafers led the team on the ground with five rushes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
The Trojans ended their regular season Saturday at home by winning a championship match against Circle in straight sets. Other schools participating were Halstead, Rock Creek, Minneapolis, Chapman, Augusta, and Haven.
The Trojans needed three sets, including a 31-29 score in the final set, to get past 4A Rock Creek and advance into the championship match against Circle.
Marion’s boys captured third as a team at the Heart of America league championships Thursday in Hutchinson.
Gavin Wasmuth medaled in seventh place with a time of 17:55. Luke Wessel was right behind him in eighth place with a time of 17:59. Eli Klenda finished 17th with a time of 18:51.
Centre’s junior high football team ended a perfect 6-0 season with a 52-34 victory Thursday at Wakefield.
The first quarter was tight, ending in a 6-6 tie. The game was tied again at 28-28 with 1:13 left in the second quarter, but the Cougars scored four touchdowns and two extra points before halftime.