HEADLINES

  • Sunflower Wind wants to expand

    The specter of further development of Orsted’s Sunflower Wind farm in the southern portion of the county already has brought one opponent to talk to county commissioners. Speaking Monday, Clarke Dirks, 1173 Indigo Rd., said representatives of the Orsted company were contacting landowners with 80 or more acres of property to discuss leases for turbines.

  • Lawyer rejects records request

    Jennifer Hill, the lawyer hired by the Marion’s insurance company who has taken over all Kansas Open Records Act requests sent to the city, sent Aware that former Police Chief Gideon Cody used his personal cell phone for communications related to his job — and at one point asked restaurateur Kari Newell to delete texts sent between them — the

  • Facts ignored in targeting Record

    Documents newly obtained under the Kansas Open Records Act reveal that Marion police ignored key facts in targeting this newspaper and this writer in simultaneous raids Aug. 11 on the newspaper and the homes of its co-owners and Marion’s vice mayor. Emails exchanged among key figures in the investigation reveal that police sprang into action Aug. 7, after receiving a report from officer Zach Hudlin indicating that a document about a local restaurant owner’s driving record had been viewed online by

  • Breach of courts' website to delay some child support payments

    Parents who receive child support payments will get them late because of a security breach on the state court electronic system. Kansas Department for Children and Families works with Kansas courts to process child support court orders and payments on behalf of Kansas families.

OTHER NEWS

  • 2nd deputy in raid resigns

    A second senior deputy sheriff involved in the Aug. 11 raid on the Marion County Record and the homes of its co-owners and Marion’s vice mayor has resigned. Sergeant Matt Regier, a Marion County deputy since December 2019, will end duties with the sheriff’s office Friday.

  • Marion to get 2nd certified officer

    The Marion police department has gained one officer, bringing the department up to four. Sheriff’s deputy Peyton Heidebrecht is scheduled to begin duties with the department Nov. 6, interim Police Chief Zach Hudlin said

  • Holiday help applications available

    Qualifying children who live in the Marion or Centre school districts could have their holidays made brighter through Marion’s Community Christmas project. The program assists a wide range of families with holiday gifts and a family food box.

  • Emails reveal rift in city before newspaper raid

    Although shedding little light on a police raid Aug. 11 on the Mayfield targeted Herbel

EDUCATION

  • Schools grapple with open enrollment law

    Administrators and school boards are scrambling to come up with guidelines for allowing nonresident student enrollment. In May 2022, open enrollment was mandated, starting June 1 for the 2024-’25 school year, as part of legislation approving full funding for Kansas schools.

  • State group recognizes art teacher

    Goessel art teacher Kacie Schmidt was named Kansas Art Education Association’s 2023 Outstanding K-12 Art Educator of the Year. She received the award earlier this month at Emporia State University.

  • Middle schoolers enjoy fun in sun

    Friday’s weather was perfect for an annual day at the lake for Marion Middle School students. The event, offered every fall, gives students an opportunity to get out into the fresh air and nature to learn different things from standard reading, writing, mathematics, and science.

  • Goessel student named Bethany royalty

    Goessel’s Elyse Boden, a senior in music education, was one of two students selected by a vote of the student body to serve as homecoming royalty at Bethany College in Lindsborg. “I have made so many friendships and connections as a student in my years at Bethany,” Boden was quoted in a news release as saying. “Getting homecoming royalty really made me realize how many I have made with people. I think this honor helped me feel seen by my peers.”

  • Student a KSU ambassador

    Goessel’s Alyssa Boden, a sophomore in elementary education in mathematics, is among 19 Kansas State University students selected as College of Education ambassadors. Ambassadors work to promote education, recruit students, and counsel newly admitted students.

  • Centre competes in math

    A team of three Centre business students — Isabel Rziha, Anna Godinez-Vinduska, and Grayson Best — placed second in a math competition Oct. 18 in Emporia. Anna placed second individually.

  • Honor rolls

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Yet another attack on democracy

    The threat to free and open government posed by an illegal raid on our newsroom Aug. 11 pales in comparison to the threat posed Tuesday by a lawyer hired to try to extract the city from the legal mess the raid created. By contending that text messages sent between elected officials are not subject to disclosure under the Kansas Open Records Act, lawyer Jennifer Hill essentially told every official in Kansas to stop sending emails and memos and start texting each other so back-room deals more easily can escape public scrutiny.

  • LETTERS:

    A privilege, Gaza war

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    An accumulation of stuff

PEOPLE

  • Weight loss chapter wins awards

    Four members of the Marion chapter of Kansas TOPS, a weight-loss organization, celebrated the 75th anniversary of TOPS Inc. at a regional
    meeting Saturday in Hutchinson. The chapter won several awards for its weight-loss achievements during the first eight months of the year.

  • Centre accepting day-care applications

    Applications for Centre’s new day care center are being accepted. The center will open in December in a temporary building that is under construction. A permanent building is expected to be completed in about a year.

  • Event to feature gifts that give back

    Gifts offered by projects that help relieve poverty and suffering locally and worldwide will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Marion Community Center. The 13th annual Marion County Alternative Gift Market will showcase 20 international projects, as well as fair trade goods from Trades of Hope and Café Justo coffee.

  • Library offers pumpkin playtime

    Pumpkin playtime, presented by Marion County Parents as Teachers, will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Marion City Library. The event will include a story walk, sensory experiences, crafts, and more.

  • Free movie planned

    A free showing of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is planned for 2 p.m. Friday at Marion City Library. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • Trojans repeat as sub-state champs

    Hillsboro was host for a Class 2A sub-state Saturday and, for a second consecutive year, decided to go ahead and win the whole thing. “I am so proud of these girls! We have young players, kids in new positions, and new faces on the floor this year,” coach Sandy Arnold said.

  • Cardinal curse continues for Marion

    Marion’s hopes for a district title and an undefeated regular season ended with a 34-28 loss Friday to Sedgwick. The last time Marion ended a regular season unbeaten, current coach Shaun Craft was the quarterback 26 years ago.

  • Trojan girls, Bluebird boys among 15 qualifying for state

    The Lady Trojans placed second as a cross-county team at regionals Saturday, qualifying them to run as a team this coming Saturday at state. Quinlyn Funk came in third, and teammate Riley Richert was right behind her in fourth. Jaidyn Frantz placed 20th, and Nora Hein placed 33rd.

MORE…

